Why Is It So Important To Prioritize Yourself

For many of us, the idea of ​​prioritizing our own needs may seem completely at odds with our tendency. We think it is “selfish” or “self-confident” to top our list of priorities, so we will not do so. The mistake we make is not to feel that if we ignore our needs and leave ourselves in a state of exhaustion or jealousy, everyone will lose. Our friends, our family members and our partners – whom we say first of all – are not the best of us. Neither we.

There was a long time when I did not become a priority, even though I had not seen it at the time. I was held to these thoughts, as well as the misconception that if I went to the gym regularly, it didn’t matter how much I slept (so I often don’t pick up much). The lack of self-care has often made me tired and upset, but others in my life have noticed that I did something before I did it. They say, “Don’t look like you; but it seems to me that I didn’t accept – until it was so bad that I had no choice but to face reality and prioritize myself.”

Today I know that self-care should be a priority. No matter who you are or what is happening in your life – from high-performance work to stressful homework – if you put everything else in the first place, you will find yourself and everything you do. Let’s customize the thing. As Chief Welfare Officer of Deloitte, I manage strategy and innovation around working life, health and well-being, enabling Deloitte people to be healthy in all aspects of their lives. And I encourage my colleagues, my team and anyone who regularly prioritizes.

I know anyone: It’s not always easy. But in this way life can change your life and give you the energy you need to show yourself what matters most to you. Maybe some of these tips that I have trusted will help bring more self-care into your life.

Ask yourself what you really need now

Many of us think that taking care of ourselves all the time is a sure way. But depending on what is happening in your life, self-care can take many different forms. Sometimes yes, it can go to the gym. For me, the gym is my temple. This is where I disconnected. But at other times the most humiliating thing you can do is sit quietly on the couch – no equipment, no distracting, no taxes, period. At home my husband bought me a wonderful swing for our balcony. may have to pay child support When the weather is warm, I can go there and spend time alone, sitting in reflection. It is refreshing and refreshing. I take the time to be with friends where I can laugh and relax and have a great time.

Use a snowball

The biggest excuse for the lack of self-care I’ve heard is, “I don’t have enough time.” But you do. Try the snowball method: Start with a small action and build from there. Prosperity calls it the microstep approach – based on the fact that small, incremental, scientifically supported actions have immediate and long-term benefits to the way we live our lives. For example, deep breathing for 30 or 60 seconds will help you find a calmer and more focused space. And it only takes a few minutes to reap the benefits of time spent in rural areas – a research that shows that they can have a positive impact on both mental and physical well-being. Why not start a three-minute walk, then work for five or fifteen – whatever your schedule allows?

Make it a daily habit

The phrase “self-care” has become a small word. People enjoy Sunday Sundays and Sundays in between wines or enjoy their holidays. These thoughts are not necessarily bad, but there is one thing: Self-care should not survive a long week or a tired month – this is not where we go when we are completely burned out or tired. Go. The truth is that when you exercise regularly, taking care of yourself will prevent you from avoiding life at all. These are small decisions and tasks that we make every day – such as when we go to bed and what we do in the hours after work – that allows us to feel good, be present and show those things That matter in our lives. And renewed.

Put it on your calendar

A few years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I had no choice but to prioritize myself. I really worked very hard at acupuncture meetings, afternoon sleep, doing things that helped me feel better during that time. I planned these things, put them on my calendar, and told people about them. I have honored these commitments and honored all others. Once you start scheduling yourself (and yourself), to take care of yourself, you can see that

Humble compassion

Let’s say you plan to take a few minutes to go to the gym or meditate or take a walk – but whatever the reason, take care of us. Instead of beating it or convincing yourself that it will never work, a self-pity can prompt you to forgive and just try again tomorrow – you don’t need any judgment or guilt. In fact, research has found that self-compassion promotes the effects of healthy behavior, including good eating habits, exercise, sleep behavior, and better stress management.

Illustration by kumar Nitesh for Thrive Global



Be inspired by the benefits of self-care

It is hard to deny that “Putting Your Own Oxygen Mask First” (using this frequently repeated analog of an airplane) allows me to help others in my personal and professional lives and to be present to their needs In better condition. Taking care of myself gives me the ability to be more empathetic and increases my desire to understand what is really happening in people’s lives. My work productivity has also improved: when I do the things I like best, it not only goes through the work I do, but also the way I interact with them and others. Guide me. I have more patience and an increased ability to think clearly and solve complex problems. On the other hand, when my husband came to know that “I listen not to understand but to hear the answer” – then I realized that I was not so diligent in working for myself that I know it had a positive effect.

Make your own preferences

As a leader and colleague, I am very open to setting my priorities. I share my strategies and I am transparent about my training plan, meeting my doctor or any family responsibilities. I think I am open to these things that humanize you and allow everyone else to do the same. I encourage others to find the time they need to do the things that are important to them. If people come to me for advice, I will offer to send you a report to help hold you accountable.

As leaders – in our families, in our communities and in our workplaces – we can recognize the impact of our openness on our people. In addition, we allow others to take care of themselves, which brings great rewards to individuals and organizations.