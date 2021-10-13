Why is it important to spread awareness about aging and Meno-pause?

As a woman reaches her middle age, certain biological changes take place in her body. Aging is a natural and inevitable factor which at a certain age comes on every person. One of the evident symptoms of aging in women is menopause. This refers to the permanent stop of your monthly menstrual cycle. This natural and biological is diagnosed after a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Menopause can happen in 40s or 50s, but the average age is 51 in the United States.

Noteworthy is the actuality that as a woman’s body age, it goes through substantive change both physically and emotionally. There are numerous hormonal changes including a decrease in the amount of estrogen and progesterone. Estrogen and progesterone are produced by the ovaries. When the ovaries no longer make enough estrogen and progesterone it affects the mood and emotional wellbeing of women. As these hormones are major mood managers, they directly affect the frame of mind.

Anger, anxiety, depression, sadness, stress and many other psychological imbalances are some of the prominent changes a woman’s body encounters during menopause. As woman age, they may also lose interest in circadian activities and daily chores. However, hormone therapy can be used as a supplement to keep the women fit and happy. Other than that, it is important to get the right help and medical attention from a medical practitioner or doctor to ensure wellness and fitness.

It is of paramount importance to spread awareness and knowledge about aging and menopause not only amongst women but also the opposite gender so that women can be taken care of in a constructive manner. Women are a prominent part of the society and it is our responsibility to take care of them.

