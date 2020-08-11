Why is it important to reward and recognize your employees?

In a competitive workplace, businesses seek better quality along with minimum costs. But nowadays,the strong economy has made the job market so rigid that small businesses are asking more of their employees, while their employees are looking to receive more out of them.

What is employee reward and recognition?

Employee reward and recognition are among the best ways to maintain employees’ motivation while empowering the company.

What is the difference between employee reward and employee recognition?

Although these two terms are used conversely, reward and recognition systems are separate. An employee reward system is set-up by a company to reward performance or motivate its employees, individually or as a group,or both. These rewards are considered to be separate from salary but can be expressed in monetary value. They were mainly found at large companies,but their use is spreading among small businesses looking to enhance performance and find success.

As mentioned before, although rewards can be part of employee recognition, they have different purposes. In fact, employee recognition is meant to provide both psychological and financial rewards.

It is important to keep these differences in mind especially for small businesses wishing to improve their quality and lower their costs.

How to reward and recognize your employee

We can agree more that employee reward and recognition can be established through many channels. Here are some of them.

1. Motivate with financial incentives

Although financial incentives aren’t always excellent motivators, they can certainly exhibit an appreciation of work well-performed. The exceptional economic incentives are more open-ended and unpredictable because they inspire people to concentrate on quality at all times.

2. Facilitate peer-to-peer recognition

Employees frequently decide to focus on their friends rather than acknowledgement at the office, so many businesses introduce peer-to-peer cognisance applications to engage millennials and the new generation of flexible workers. When your personnel work remotely, invite them to a virtual meeting, using programmes like Zoom or Skype to announce primary accomplishments. Your personnel can socialize, hear about good news, and get that in-office feeling they might be missing at home. Additionally, the extra facetime will help alleviate the loneliness that remote workers frequently feel on the job.

3. Embrace gamification

Gamification techniques can be used in a range of approaches to reward and motivate your employees to reach greater overall performance standards. A rotating trophy or plaque can generate enthusiasm that exceeds the investment. Of course, the more impressive the trophy, the more likely it will generate friendly competition.

4. Office Perks

Who doesn’t want their achievements to be seen by their co-workers? Today’s more competitive workers certainly do. This is why administrative centre perks are excellent rewards. Not only do they feel you as an organization very little; they demonstrate consciousness in the place of business to all your employees and create the kind of pleasant camaraderie that grows successful companies.

5. Recognition on Public Channels

Ensure focus is public and optimally company-wide, to publicise achievements. This capacity you need to recognize in a public channel, such as a consciousness platform that includes a social feed where everyone can view recognitions. Encourage others to have interaction with the recognition as well. When sent publicly, awareness is a huge motivator for personnel, and encouraging friends to join the party only drives motivation further. Public attention additionally gives your newly remote personnel a greater sense of relatedness to each other, giving them a reason to socialize and celebrate wins from wherever they are located.

6. Provide Opportunities for Professional Development

One creative way to reward and appreciate employees from afar is by supplying them with expert improvement opportunities. With all this spare time (especially for your sales team), now is the time to handle new projects, examine new skills, and boost your repertoire. Provide discounted or free online guides through platforms, so your personnel can grow professionally at a time when they might otherwise feel stagnant.

As a bonus, you can see if any gurus in your community are offering online lessons and sign up your team with them. This achieves the goal of providing your employees with expert development and supports people in your neighborhood who might be struggling to find work now.

Benefits Of Employee Reward And Recognition Programs

We may ask ourselves how employee reward and recognition can benefit the individual and the company. Let’s have a look at some of the advantages.

1. Be engaged

Not only does a wonderful reward and attention program make your personnel happier, it also keeps them engaged in their work. When an incentive is in place, we are willing to work harder to earn the reward on offer. So simple, yet so clever.

2. Increase Productivity

Rewarding and awareness tend to increase worker productivity in the workplace. Engagement at work stimulates team spirit and acts as a catalyst for high performance. Make it clear that you reward and appreciate your group.

3. Brings a Sense of Satisfaction & Builds Morale

Reward and cognisance cultivate an advantageous relationship between employers and employees. The organisation will gain from a satisfied worker turning in precise work. Appreciated and rewarded workers will become confident and comfortable in their work. Enhancing employee morale can contribute to reducing the staff turnover rate.

4. Boosts Development and Career Progression

Employees tend to do extra when they are identified and rewarded for good work. It encourages development and professional growth, considering the fact that it places the employee in a position to do more and raise their work performance. It gives employees the morale to exceed the expectations the organisation has of them.

5. Enhances Teamwork

There is a saying that if you want to go quickly, go alone, but if you desire to go some distance, go in company. It is known that teamwork is a better way to achieve ambitions faster than working in a solo mentality. When people are recognized by colleagues for top performance, it encourages friendships and pleasant working relationships. Healthy competition amongst employees is desirable for a business.

Let’s summarise

In a nutshell, companies nowadays are employing these strategies to enhance their employees’ performance and productivity at the same time as ensuring company success. These channels are among those that can help you integrate the idea of recognition and rewards in your company, and work toward developing your workplace.