Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Is Failure Necessary for Every Leader?

For the most part, failure is an extremely uncomfortable subject within leadership circles. In the halls of Fortune 100 companies, the word “failure” is practically taboo; it is as if by simply articulating this “horrible” concept, we risk summoning it into our lives. And yet, any leader worth their salt will experience failure multiple times […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For the most part, failure is an extremely uncomfortable subject within leadership circles. In the halls of Fortune 100 companies, the word “failure” is practically taboo; it is as if by simply articulating this “horrible” concept, we risk summoning it into our lives. And yet, any leader worth their salt will experience failure multiple times throughout their career. If they’re a great leader, in fact, they will probably learn much from failure as an experience.

Even the Best Entrepreneurs Are Familiar With Failure

 Even people we typically associate with success on a global scale have struggled with failure at times. Famously, for example, Steve Jobs was fired from Apple Inc. in the mid-1980s. Despite the fact that Jobs had created Apple and built up the company into an industry titan, the entrepreneur was seen as little more than a hindrance to the company’s future success. 

Opportunities for Growth

 By his own admission, Jobs did not take being fired by his own company in stride. But he did use his time to pursue educational initiatives and to build on his strengths as a leader; almost immediately after his firing, for example, Jobs founded the animation company Pixar. Jobs’ “time in the wilderness” was indeed so beneficial to his skills as a leader that Apple’s board soon began to realize its mistake: Taking Jobs back on as CEO in 1997, the computer industry behemoth went on to its most successful period. 

Moments of Weakness and Moments of Strength

 So what can we learn from Jobs’s story? The truth is that most of us will hit rough patches in our careers from time to time. The COVID pandemic has shown us that job security in the modern economy is little more than a myth. For many of us, self-reliance has become the defining leadership trait of our era

Rediscovering Our Passions

 When a failure does rear its head, however, we can do as Jobs did and refocus our efforts on our passions. When faced with failure, Jobs did not retire from public life. He immediately took his other ideas off of the back-burner. As it is for many top leaders, Jobs’s work ethic was his saving grace. 

 Many of us live so long in the shadow of failure that we forget that shadows cannot hurt us. But giving up on our dreams can indeed hurt us. One thing is true in life: When we create a self-fulfilling prophecy around our fear of failure, it will not be long before our prophecy comes true. Yet without fail, we would never detect the flaws in our thinking. That is a great way to become arrogant; it is not a great way to change the world.

    Paul Bergsten, CEO

    Healthcare administrator Paul Bergsten has 30 years of professional experience. His adminstrative skills have provided dozens improved quality of care. The communities impacted by these facilities have felt the impact of his work, and he has felt the appreciation in turn. Paul's administrative focus is to build a better relationship between the providers, nurses, and the facilities that employ them. This is a more holistic approach which seeks to better utilizes the expertise of every part of the facility. To this end, Paul co-founded NP Insights, a heathcare group which focuses on building better relationships between nurses and facility management. Building on his insights and seeking to forge a powerful force in the healthcare industry, Paul founded Hillstone Healthcare in 2010. Hillstone Healthcare is a large-scale group which seeks to improve facilities which may be struggling them with adminsitrative oversight and financial aid.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Ten Icons Overcame Rejection and Made It Big

    by Farrah Smith
    Community//

    What is a Serial Entrepreneur?

    by Aashish Sharma
    Community//

    9 Timeless Lessons from Steve Jobs

    by Shyam Ramanathan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.