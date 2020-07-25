Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why is coaching effective?

If you’re new to coaching you may be thinking… What is so great about coaching? Why is coaching effective?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
5 Reasons Why Coaching Is Effective - Elyssa Desai Coaching

Here are 5 reasons why I think coaching is incredibly effective and can be hugely beneficial for anyone’s life:

1. You are in control

Coaching isn’t about me telling you what to do and how to do it. You are in control and who better to decide what you do in your life than you. After all you know yourself better than anyone. As your coach, I am here to support and encourage you, whilst asking thought-provoking questions to help you gain clarity and ultimately get to where you want to be.

2. Space to think and reflect

Consider how much space you give yourself, just to think and reflect? We can all be guilty of rushing from one thing to another and pausing to think and reflect can be the last thing on our mind. Coaching is effective as it gives you that space, a dedicated time for you to consider your thoughts and feelings, reflect on how best to reach your goal or think about what you really want in life. As your coach, I create a safe, non-judgemental and open space for you to do this.

3. New options and possibilities

Are you trying to achieve a goal but feel you’re out of options? Or do you feel like there aren’t many possibilities in your life? Coaching is a great way to discover new options and endless possibilities by helping you see things from different perspectives. Coaching can also be effective at helping to break down any thoughts, feelings or behaviours which are holding you back. By removing these barriers, possibilities you might never have dreamt of can suddenly become real.

4. Focus on actions and accountability

If you are looking for coaching to help you gain clarity and awareness you may not be too fussed on actions. But if you have a goal in mind and want to achieve it ASAP, then actions are key. As your coach, I will help you break down your goal into manageable chunks and keep you focused on what actions you need to complete to reach your goal. Another reason coaching is effective is accountability. Have you ever wanted to achieve a goal but it’s a struggle to motivate yourself? Then you tell a friend about the goal and when you want to achieve it by and suddenly the motivation kicks in? Accountability can be so helpful in getting us to actually do what we say we’re going to do.

5. The right coach and coaching

I’m going to be honest, not all coaching may be effective for you. If you don’t have a good relationship with your coach or you’re on a coaching programme which isn’t really aligned to what you want and need, then it may be a bit rubbish. Finding the right coach for you is so important – you want to look forward to and actually enjoy your sessions. And when you develop a great relationship and can be open and honest, that is when you can get the most from coaching. The right coaching is also fundamental, do some research and find what’s right for you. If you’re on a coaching programme which is suitable to your goals and situation or you’re having 1:1 coaching which is specifically tailored to you, then that will make all the difference.

5 Reasons Why Coaching is Effective

These are just a few reasons why coaching is so effective, insightful and helpful. If you’re still thinking, but is coaching really effective? Try it out, see if you like it, it may just be exactly what you were looking for.

To read how my clients have found coaching effective, please visit my Testimonials page.

If you have any questions or want to know more about working with me, please visit my website www.elyssadesai.com or feel free to send me an email.

Elyssa Desai

Elyssa Desai, Coach at Elyssa Desai Coaching

Elyssa Desai is a life coach who helps women lead their best life: confidently and purposefully. Learn more at www.elyssadesai.com and @elyssadesaicoaching

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Leckamon/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

How to Coach Teammates: A Key Responsibility of Effective Leaders

by Justin Rosenstein, Carly Schwartz
Community//

How Hiring a Life Coach Is Like Dating

by Ruth Kao Barr
Community//

How to Stand Out As The Expert When You’re A New Coach

by Kalila Bodden MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.