Why is coaching effective?

Here are 5 reasons why I think coaching is incredibly effective and can be hugely beneficial for anyone’s life:

1. You are in control

Coaching isn’t about me telling you what to do and how to do it. You are in control and who better to decide what you do in your life than you. After all you know yourself better than anyone. As your coach, I am here to support and encourage you, whilst asking thought-provoking questions to help you gain clarity and ultimately get to where you want to be.

2. Space to think and reflect

Consider how much space you give yourself, just to think and reflect? We can all be guilty of rushing from one thing to another and pausing to think and reflect can be the last thing on our mind. Coaching is effective as it gives you that space, a dedicated time for you to consider your thoughts and feelings, reflect on how best to reach your goal or think about what you really want in life. As your coach, I create a safe, non-judgemental and open space for you to do this.

3. New options and possibilities

Are you trying to achieve a goal but feel you’re out of options? Or do you feel like there aren’t many possibilities in your life? Coaching is a great way to discover new options and endless possibilities by helping you see things from different perspectives. Coaching can also be effective at helping to break down any thoughts, feelings or behaviours which are holding you back. By removing these barriers, possibilities you might never have dreamt of can suddenly become real.

4. Focus on actions and accountability

If you are looking for coaching to help you gain clarity and awareness you may not be too fussed on actions. But if you have a goal in mind and want to achieve it ASAP, then actions are key. As your coach, I will help you break down your goal into manageable chunks and keep you focused on what actions you need to complete to reach your goal. Another reason coaching is effective is accountability. Have you ever wanted to achieve a goal but it’s a struggle to motivate yourself? Then you tell a friend about the goal and when you want to achieve it by and suddenly the motivation kicks in? Accountability can be so helpful in getting us to actually do what we say we’re going to do.

5. The right coach and coaching

I’m going to be honest, not all coaching may be effective for you. If you don’t have a good relationship with your coach or you’re on a coaching programme which isn’t really aligned to what you want and need, then it may be a bit rubbish. Finding the right coach for you is so important – you want to look forward to and actually enjoy your sessions. And when you develop a great relationship and can be open and honest, that is when you can get the most from coaching. The right coaching is also fundamental, do some research and find what’s right for you. If you’re on a coaching programme which is suitable to your goals and situation or you’re having 1:1 coaching which is specifically tailored to you, then that will make all the difference.

These are just a few reasons why coaching is so effective, insightful and helpful. If you’re still thinking, but is coaching really effective? Try it out, see if you like it, it may just be exactly what you were looking for.

