Why Is Breakfast So Important?

Breakfast is more important than you think. What you eat in the AM affects how you feel for the rest of the day, mentally and physically.

Our levels of energy, hunger, anxiety, and mental alertness throughout the day will vary depending on the breakfast we have (or haven’t) eaten. Today we’re looking into why breakfast is so important for your fitness journey and for maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.

What is the best thing to eat in the morning?

First thing we need to understand is what exactly it is that we should be eating in the morning. There are just SO many options – it’s no wonder really that the idea of breakfast itself can cause debates.

However, there is really no easy answer to this age-old question. The idea of what is healthy can vary heavily from person to person and depends a lot on the type of lifestyle each person leads. Someone who throws gymwear on as soon as they wake up and begins each day with a 10k run is going to need different fuel to someone who works from home in comfy joggers.

The key thing to consider when choosing your breakfast recipes is making your meal a nutritious one.

How do I know if my breakfast is nutritious enough?

A nutritious breakfast (like all of your meals) should include all macronutrients: protein, carbs, and healthy fats. Additionally, it should contain fibre and micronutrients. Finding a breakfast recipe that includes all of these will help to keep you feeling full of energy and satisfied.

Let’s break it down:

Eating Protein – Protein is a macronutrient, essential for building on muscle mass and a source of fuel. Protein is typically found in animal products – for your breakfast recipe we would suggest adding eggs and yogurt to your meal. You can also get a healthy dose from whey protein and peanut butter.

Eating Carbs – NHS England suggests that “Carbohydrates should be your body’s main source of energy in a healthy, balanced diet.” Carbs are one of three macronutrients found in our food, the others are fat and protein. Adding carbs into your breakfast recipe usually goes hand-in-hand with adding fibre and micronutrients. Fruits, vegetables and whole cereals are all a great place to start.

Eating Healthy Fats – Your body needs good fats to synthesize hormones and balance your hormonal levels. Eating fats won’t make you fat, as commonly misconceived. The key is choosing foods with “good” unsaturated fats, such as avocado, nuts and seeds, egg yolks, and milk, and limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, and avoid those “bad” trans fats.

There we have it, kickstarting your day and your metabolism with the most important meal of the day has never been SO easy. What foods do you usually start your day with?