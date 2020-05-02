Why Intuition Will Become Our New Currency

Intuition Will Be The Strongest Currency

“Intuition does not come to an unprepared mind.” — Albert Einstein

We are in the midst of an important change for all of humanity. In the past few months, the Coronavirus pandemic has affected our lives in unprecedented ways. We have been forced to reconsider how we interact with others and isolate ourselves in our own homes. There’s still a lot to learn, but it’s heart-warming to see nations working together to find a cure for the virus. Putting aside the political rhetoric, I believe humanity is on the precipice of expanding its consciousness. Have you noticed this sense of cooperation in your own country? Have you seen people help others such as the elderly, neighbours, friends and family?

There’s a greater sense of collaboration that takes place when tragedy ensues. We awaken our kindred spirit to help others in altruistic ways. Mankind has been trading currency for as long as we can remember, which has contributed to modern civilisation and world economies. However, it has created greed and an uneven distribution of wealth. Money has created privileged people and under privileged societies. For this reason, I believe our intuition will become a form of currency in the post coronavirus world. What do I mean by this?

For those who have harnessed their intuition, they know it is a precious faculty. Our intuition is associated with the resonance of the soul and speaks in quiet whispers, instead of the loud voice of the ego. Therefore, as our consciousness awakens in the years ahead, our intuition will be the strongest currency amongst that shift. Intuition is like a GPS is to a car. If you’ve called upon your intuition, you will know it is reliable and the more we engage it, the greater it becomes. Can you relate to this? Have you used your intuition to make balanced decisions in your life? Did it work out in your favour?

Intuition Will Become Our Guiding Voice

“Listen to the wind, it talks. Listen to the silence, it speaks. Listen to your heart, it knows.” — Native American Proverb

Here’s why intuition will be the strongest form of currency in the years ahead:

You cannot trade intuition. Those who use it will benefit from it greatly. Intuition is like your own fingerprint; each one unique. It increases in power the more we use it. It does not depreciate. It cannot be lost or stolen. It cannot be hacked. It is reliable and accurate. It has no agenda, unlike the ego.

What I’m suggesting is that our intuition will be a powerful super power right under our nose. Its uniqueness means we will make decisions exclusive to our lives, and the more we trust it, the better it works. Dr Catherine Wilkins echoes this sentiment in her book, Soul’s Brain: The Neurology and Logic of Your Intuition: “Because of the unique nature of our neurology, our intuition will work differently from others, even though it’s telling us about the same universe we all live in.” The world will undoubtedly change for the better in the years ahead. I believe the shift in humanity’s consciousness will give people back their power and intuition will become its guiding source. The power I’m talking about is one’s authentic self and merging with our core being. I’m not talking about a spiritual apocalypse, but something simpler. It is about learning to trust ourselves, and the inherent power bequeathed to us by a benevolent universe. It will involve overcoming fear and a shift towards love, compassion and higher states of awareness.

This is not a prophetic glimpse into the future but based on my observations over the years, those with a strong intuition succeed in life. They trust their inherent power to make important decisions. I’ve witnessed this in my life, where my earlier choices were made by reason and logic alone. Nowadays, my intuition is a powerful ally which I call upon regularly. The key to awakening our intuition is to use it often and trust in the outcome. It requires having faith in our invested power and not second-guessing ourselves.

To live a balanced life, we ought to work harmoniously with our intuition. An awakening of consciousness refers to an expanded awareness of our thoughts. Knowing this, I’d like you to reflect on areas where you used intuition to make well-intentioned decisions. Think about how intuition communicates to you, unlike the forceful power of the ego. How can you better develop your intuition? Perhaps through your relationship with others? Your career, finances, health, etc? Put intuition to practice in the smallest ways and observe the outcome. Look for signs where intuition is calling you instead of reason and logic. It is when we awaken our inherent power, that intuition will become a guiding force in our life.