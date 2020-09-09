“Why I want people to think by themselves and not be driven by publicity” with Tyler Gallagher & Roxane Jarod-Pi

I want people to think by themselves and not to be driven by publicity. Marketing makes you feel you need to get thousands of clothes, but in the end, you wear 10% of your wardrobe…. So, let’s change this by educating people, changing our way of consuming, go back to fundamental, respect what is so precious: life, as simple as it is. All lives matter. All in the broadest sense…Animals must be respected and considered as being and not “material.” Moreover, respect people, do not caution the work of children. Think twice when you buy a t-shirt at 5 USD. What’s behind?

I had the pleasure to interview Roxane Jarod-Pi, of Jarod-π.

Jarod-π is first and foremost a brand that makes high-end products in limited series, numbered, and delivered with care in a sophisticated case and box made in Italy. Organic, of vegetable origin and recycled materials, manufactured like valuable fabrics. We strive every day to design clothing which meets both, your physiological and stylistic needs. Aesthetics and quality will no longer be the only prerogative for products of animal origin.

By not overproducing, we prevent wastage and ensure the exclusivity of the collections that we offer. The items displayed on our website are first and foremost a representation of the desire to create beautiful things rather than to follow the seasons. Thus, each model put online will be available until stocks last and will then be replaced by another.

Jarod-π has combined all the concepts which are currently considered attractive into one brand: rarity, exclusive clothing, excellent packaging, and distribution method which are in line with the soul’s awakening, in which we are playing a part. A project that is in keeping with the present, and especially the future.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much to you for this interview.

There are so many reasons that brought us to this specific career: the animal and environmental causes. You start with vegetarianism, and with the years, everything becomes natural, logical an evidence.

After an experience of 17 years in retail, and above all, a huge observation of our consumption, I made a radical change of life. I wanted to change codes and to act more deeply for environment and animal conditions.

My sister was already vegetarian, then vegan. I drew her models because she had great difficulties finding clothes without animal material, but also ethical and with a unique style design. I first started myself sourcing only for my sister, and sewing for her specific clothes that she could wear.

Few months after, in 2017, the “Jarod-Pi” project was born.

Can you share your story of Grit (passion and perseverance) and Success? First, can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey with Jarod-Pi?

Grit and success/passion and perseverance:

The fact that now we start to be a “recognized brand” it is thanks to the fruits of our Grit: the love we still have and had to develop our clothes cruelty-free, unique and with high-quality material…. We, myself and my sister, have worked on the Jarod-Pi project with our conviction, we work with love and with the belief that the slow fashion is the future. We also had a kind of internal strength that pushes us to launch this family project. Two sisters, two women with perfect complementarity skills to develop our brand. I design and create the model, select the material; my sister deals with other issues.

The perseverance: Despite some suppliers were reluctant to support us mainly due to our requirement of small quantities or some were not cruelty-free friendly, we always believed in our project.

We were always opened to listen to any tip-off from outside, and then we kept the ones that are an additional point to allow us to follow our path straight.

Example 1 — hard times:

The most significant “hard time” was to find partners in our area that adhere to our ideas and were agreeing to work with us upon our requirement: no animal’s material, quantity limited, small production. Most manufacturers would not accept any quantity of fewer than 1000 units.

However, our maximum is 100 to 300 units per models, and each unit is numbered.

When we first started our company we had many hard times. Since we were very new, no website, no samples just our drawings and our dream to succeed. All suppliers wanted to be paid upfront — before delivery at the factory. Financially speaking was not easy to manage, as no bank wanted to help us too as textile was not a fruitful industry for them. We had many problems, but our will was stronger!

Example 2 — hard times:

Also, regarding the quality of the material: it was not easy to find the right suppliers, be sure of the origin of the goods.

Example 3 — hard times:

Each day has its lot of good and sometimes bad news. Everything must turn like a clock. From A to Z, if one supplier is late and did not anticipate, we delay all other partners, we delay production, deliveries, payments …

Some days, you think that find people that believe in you and are enthusiastic about your project won’t happen. Some people were very negative on our project, and it’s even more painful when it’s coming from your close friends. Now that our brand starts to be known and people like it on the market, it is really for us the proof that we were right.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When you are convinced of your dream and your project, you always keep in mind: “Never give up.” We boost each other, and we never let it down! However, above all, the real force comes from our convictions the fight for environmental and human/animal rights.

So, how are things going today with Jarod-Pi? How did Grit lead to your eventual success?

Things are going on the good trend, step by step we have a name recognized in the world of fashion, especially the vegan and slow fashion as Jarod-π means five letters and a single strong message: Justice Animal Rights Or Disappearance. A name is akin to a slogan, which will never be out of our minds when we imagine and create our cruelty-free collections. The Archimedes’ constant accompanying the brand name is a testimony to the importance of balance, reflection, and harmony in all the endeavors we undertake.

Even if today we cannot get paid from our job, all these positive aspects make us stronger and convince us that we had the right idea at the right time. It’s worth following its dreams.

Motivation and believe in our project/brand makes us keep the grit. We have so many ideas for the next creations, collaborations, and events.

Also, we had the fantastic opportunity to participate to the 1st vegan fashion week beginning of February 2019, in Los Angeles and we had excellent feedback on our models, we met incredible people, and this event has accelerated our willingness to grow internationally. Since the beginning, we open our project to international, and we think we were right. So this enthusiasm shown allied with the good vibes only added stones to the wall of our perseverance

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting Jarod-Pi? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest mistake example 1:

We relieved 1000 stickers with our brand Jarod but wasn’t Justice Animals Rights Or Disappearance, but the manufacturer typed it as “And Disappearance…” JARAD. The worst was when I realized my sister approved the text before stamping without noticing the error! So now we double check everything. As sustainability is one of our ethical pillars, I take care of those stickers myself correcting it manually…

Example 2:

Our very 1st prototype we did it in France and thinking the best was to do it with our measures… the goods arrived finally…. So small we cannot wear them to try.

Most of our European suppliers do not speak French, and sometimes we have to double check to be sure our instructions are well understood, as we used to have surprises receiving goods without some proper finishing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company offers a whole “package” in one brand: quality, cruelty-free, uniqueness, sustainable and ethical. Moreover, these are what clients look for now.

To all these points to satisfy the client and find all partners was not easy.

That was a real challenge to enhance the uniqueness of each of us and always keep our three bases: ethical, quality and trendy. And all creations are made with organics, vegetal or recycled material whenever possible.

Our concept of consuming is less but better. The designer Vivien Westwood said “Buy Less Choose well,” which is the same concept. Think twice before you buy, think of what is hidden behind a price. You pay the price, but you pay for quality, a unicity and also an ethical spirit.

Share a story: our model named Mia is a perfecto. Perfecto is a classical, that follows the time, but our perfecto with its effect “iced jeans” is simply made with organics jeans (100% organic cotton) and on the jeans, to make it “waterproof, brilliant and “vegan leather” aspect, we have put a layer of recycled plastic issued from the waste of the ocean. And this makes this perfecto unique and new despite a classical design.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take a step back from the everyday problem as there is no problem, only solution.

Always focus on what matters. Always look far away, keep the cap, believe in what you are doing even if every day brings you down there is always one small day that counters balance all the bad times.

Keep in mind what brought you here in first place, think you do something exceptional and that you do something great for the world. Your job is useful; you are part of the change!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We have sacrificed for a while, our family life to the benefit of our project. Hours to set up our dream with their unconditional support. This one had helped us keeping our path straight and keep faith to see the sunshine finally after the storm.

Our parents and fiancé have been great support. They always believe in us and actively push us to go on with our project. They had also been so patient and understanding, we have spent days and nights dedicated to our project, some sacrifices yes but for the best.

So yes, we are so grateful to them, and without their support, we won’t be there today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It is our goal to bring goodness to the world!

Compassion to animals is also linked to the compassion of humans. There is not a choice to do, save one and not the other. Everything must be combined to make a global improvement of the world by saving all beings on earth and keep our resources …. until success!

Thanks to our fundamentals: ethics, sustainability… we bring positive vibes to the world.

By consuming products without animal material, we already saved animals, and then when we do benefit, we gave a % to associations which rescue and protect animals and also some which recycle waste.

In the future, we would like to create a foundation that will support different causes to improve the well-being of animals and humans.

The ecological footprint of the industry is unfortunately catastrophic. It’s a fact. We have consumed too much and taken this bad habit, “because we always want more.”

The other side of the picture, the excessive production, the exploitation of children and workers in the production plants, the cargos that pollute … the conditions of fast-fashion are extreme and harmful for all. Polluting our planet on a large scale, including the proliferation of plastic waste in the oceans, all animals are impacted and are slowly dying. Ecology must be seen in the broad sense, our way of protecting ourselves and our mode of consumption.

A vegan brand must be eco-friendly too.

We wanted to control all supply chain from A to Z. The family factory where Jarod-Pi is produced works from Monday to Friday with legal time and salary following country law in Europe.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each

Believe in yourself

Believe in your idea and success in your project

Always try to be the best version of yourself, we improve computers to get a new version, why we do not do it for ourselves?

Love what you do.

Share your passion!

You are a person of significant influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I do wish people take consciousness of the environmental impact of today’s way of consuming. When you are a great influencer, you have to be an example. I will show to people that yes we have power: the power of consuming, and the power to act differently.

Everyone can act at each own small level, at least to make people know it is the first step. Once people get the right message, it belongs to them to change and act for the best.

I want people to think by themselves and not to be driven by publicity. Marketing makes you feel you need to get thousands of clothes, but in the end, you wear 10% of your wardrobe…. So, let’s change this by educating people, changing our way of consuming, go back to fundamental, respect what is so precious: life, as simple as it is. All lives matter. All in the broadest sense…Animals must be respected and considered as being and not “material.” Moreover, respect people, do not caution the work of children. Think twice when you buy a t-shirt at 5 USD. What’s behind?

In all field consumers should know the origins of the products: can be food, cosmetics, clothes. The “made in” has been extended to the materials too, and this is what we do at Jarod-Pi: client knows where the materials come from, where it is manufactured. For us, it is a good thing to be “transparent” to the client. Consumers must know what they wear. Also, they can even compare and better understand the final price.

In the end, the key is happiness and better health for all.

