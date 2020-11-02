Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I Vote Every Single Time

We are fortunate to live in a country where our vote counts, gives us a voice and a choice. I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and privilege.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
vote button

I was born into a family of Democrats in a neighborhood of Democrats, attended a church of Democrats in a city of Democrats and moved across country to another city of Democrats. And I am not a Democrat. Here’s how I got here. 

I remember as a little girl how my Dad used to watch both Democratic and Republican conventions every four years in their entirety. This was a time where they were three days long. My Dad watched every single minute he could.

Coming from Polish immigrant parents, my Dad held sacred his right to vote and loved to watch the democratic process in motion. He was so excited when the roll call of states took place. I remember hollering with him when his candidate had the highest number of votes in each state. This was the only time in my memory that Dad would let me stay up late without any pleading on my part.

Because I was raised with the belief that we were so fortunate in this country to be able to vote for our President, the leader of our country, when I turned 18 one of the first things I did was head to our precinct’s office to register to vote.

I was so proud when I completed the application. The clerk shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye and said, “Congratulations, you are an official voter! Use this privilege wisely.”

I floated home with pride that I was now a voter and with anticipation of the joy my Dad would have to hear I registered.

When I got home I ran up the stairs to our apartment, threw open the door and rushed into the living room where my Dad was reading the Chicago Sun-Times. I stood there, took a deep breath and said, “Dad! I’m a registered voter.”

He looked up and said to me, “I am so proud of you.”

Then I said, “And you’ll be even prouder, I registered as an Independent! I am non-partisan!”

I felt the energy in the room shift and not in a good way. He looked at me and I could see his eyes widen in shock. “Why did you do that when you know we are Democrats in this family?”

I stood there feeling as if I had done something horribly wrong. I took a deep breath and said, “Dad, you always taught me to think on my own looking at all the different sides. I thought this was the best way I could do this, to be a voter who votes for candidates on the issues and not because they belong to a specific political party.”

I waited. I knew I had him. I used those three magical words, “You taught me.”

He shook his head and just smiled.

I knew he was proud of me.

Even though it has been several years since my Dad passed on, I remember the deep gratitude and pride he and my extended family had knowing they live in a country where their vote counts. Where their vote gives them a voice and a choice. Where their vote defines freedom.

Just like your vote does.

Use this privilege wisely.

Vote. Elections have consequences.

Pat Obuchowski

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Tips From The Top: One On One With Ben Barnes

by Adam Mendler
Tomi Lahren
Community//

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren Breaks Down the 2018 Midterm Elections for Young Voters

by Andrew L. Rossow, Esq.
Community//

Two percent too much

by "Dan-Shea"

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.