Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I started a meditation practice and how it changed my life

It was 2017 and I was in the midst of working as a trader on Wall Street, completing a part-time yoga teacher training, and feeling like I was quickly approaching a quarter life crisis two years too early. I was feeling lost, confused, burnt out, and had absolutely no idea how I could get past […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Progress

It was 2017 and I was in the midst of working as a trader on Wall Street, completing a part-time yoga teacher training, and feeling like I was quickly approaching a quarter life crisis two years too early. I was feeling lost, confused, burnt out, and had absolutely no idea how I could get past feeling this way. Whether it was partially due to the persuasion of my yoga practice, I may never actually know, but regardless I started reading more and more about meditation and the potential benefits it could bring. At this point I was feeling pretty hopeless and thought “Why not, anything is better than how I’m feeling right now.”

So that’s what I did. I started downloading every meditation app out there and added just 5 minutes each morning to my calendar after my workout to squeeze it in before heading off to work for the day. At the beginning, some days I completely skipped out, others I went well past the initial 5 minutes.

The first few months weren’t ground breaking nor were they easy. However, what I realized was as the days progressed, I looked forward to those 5 minutes. It became a space where I felt relief, found a glimpse of peace, and freedom from the persistent void that was lurking in the background of my life at the time. Those initial 5 minutes increased to 10, 15, 20+ and I no longer needed to rely on my calendar reminders, alarms, or habit tracker to get me to practice.

As I look back, I realize how much of the changes that came thereafter were first brought to the surface while in meditation. These periods of stillness provided the space to come back to my true self. It allowed me the courage to work towards making changes and find clarity on the path forward. For me, meditation was the pathway back to my most authentic version of being and has continued to be a practice that keeps me grounded and feeling whole.

This recent reflection led me to create a course from the learnings of my own journey. I remember feeling so wildly overwhelmed and knowing meditation would help me in some way, I just couldn’t figure out how. Through trial and error, I finally established a sustainable meditation routine that I learned to integrate into my daily life at the time.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN STARTING A REGULAR MEDITATION PRACTICE BUT CAN’T QUITE START OR KEEP IT GOING…

LEARN MORE

Nicole Imbriaco

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Slow Down To Do More: “Why We Should Value Mental Health And Happiness Above All” With Ashley Graber and Liz O’Carroll

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
Community//

How Do /You/ Meditate?

by Clay Hamilton
Community//

“Make a conscious decision to move your body every day.” With Beau Henderson & Anita Barbero

by Beau Henderson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.