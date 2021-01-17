Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I Started A Blog About Quitting Alcohol

I started drinking as a kid, experimenting as most did. The difference for me was that I always seemed to drink, or want to drink more than most of my friends. They always knew where and when to stop…I did not. Roll on over two decades later and I was classed as what people call […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The alcohol off switch logo

I started drinking as a kid, experimenting as most did. The difference for me was that I always seemed to drink, or want to drink more than most of my friends.

They always knew where and when to stop…I did not. Roll on over two decades later and I was classed as what people call an ‘alcoholic’ – or alcohol-dependent or whatever the popular term is around the time.

The terms or labels didn’t really concern me. What did concern me was the sheer amount of drink that I consumed. I just didn’t seem to be able to draw a line under a drinking session and continued until I physically could not drink any more.

Jobs passed, family came and grew up (and still are!) and I continued with high levels of drinking. Some used the term ‘functioning alcoholic’ – again, I was really not concerned with labels, but I knew that what I was doing to myself was wrong.

I decided to do something about it, and dug deep into my ‘psyche’ of why I actually decided to follow this path in my life.

It was a scary but much-needed journey and one day I found what I like to call my ‘alcohol-off switch’. It literally changed my life overnight and using this method of self-reflection is something I wanted to share with the world.

Thus, I created a blog called ‘The Alcohol Off Switch‘. My mission is to help find others to find their own ‘off switch’, offering tips and tools that I found useful on my own journey to sobriety.

If my story resonates with you, then I urge you to come over and take a look at how I approached my own alcohol-abuse, and how by doing this I changed my entire life.

If my blog even helps one person, then my work here is done.

Read my blog here – The Alcohol Off-Switch.

Alan Peter

    alan whitfield

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    My Struggles With Alcohol

    by Leslie McDonald
    Community//

    One Year No Beer

    by Stephen Moon
    Community//

    Is An Alcohol-Free Lifestyle Calling Your Name? Here Are 6 Tips To Try If You’re Ready To Give Up The Drink

    by Elizabeth Finch

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.