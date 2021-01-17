Why I Started A Blog About Quitting Alcohol

I started drinking as a kid, experimenting as most did. The difference for me was that I always seemed to drink, or want to drink more than most of my friends.

They always knew where and when to stop…I did not. Roll on over two decades later and I was classed as what people call an ‘alcoholic’ – or alcohol-dependent or whatever the popular term is around the time.

The terms or labels didn’t really concern me. What did concern me was the sheer amount of drink that I consumed. I just didn’t seem to be able to draw a line under a drinking session and continued until I physically could not drink any more.

Jobs passed, family came and grew up (and still are!) and I continued with high levels of drinking. Some used the term ‘functioning alcoholic’ – again, I was really not concerned with labels, but I knew that what I was doing to myself was wrong.

I decided to do something about it, and dug deep into my ‘psyche’ of why I actually decided to follow this path in my life.

It was a scary but much-needed journey and one day I found what I like to call my ‘alcohol-off switch’. It literally changed my life overnight and using this method of self-reflection is something I wanted to share with the world.

Thus, I created a blog called ‘The Alcohol Off Switch‘. My mission is to help find others to find their own ‘off switch’, offering tips and tools that I found useful on my own journey to sobriety.

If my story resonates with you, then I urge you to come over and take a look at how I approached my own alcohol-abuse, and how by doing this I changed my entire life.

If my blog even helps one person, then my work here is done.

Read my blog here – The Alcohol Off-Switch.

Alan Peter