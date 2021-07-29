Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why I Regret Not Having Kids

I’ve seen a lot of articles lately about young people making the decision not to have children, as I did. Here’s a perspective from someone who made that choice and now isn’t so sure it was the right one. When I entered graduate school, a few years after my first partner passed away, I made […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I’ve seen a lot of articles lately about young people making the decision not to have children, as I did. Here’s a perspective from someone who made that choice and now isn’t so sure it was the right one.

When I entered graduate school, a few years after my first partner passed away, I made a conscious decision not to have any children. My partner and I hadn’t had any kids, because we were having too much fun being kids ourselves. We were so young, and perhaps it felt like we could go on forever, and there would certainly be time for all that settling-down stuff. A few months after she died, I went from being a musician to a psychology student and decided that I could help more people if I didn’t have a family of my own. Dumb move.

I think it was based more on my grief than on reality. It’s also true that while my own childhood did have some poetic moments, it was pretty abusive, and I didn’t want to relive any of that. When you don’t get a great example of mothering, your desire to parent becomes somewhat less attractive. So I opted out.

Once my career took off, I happily went along for the ride. My pets were my kids and were doted on and spoiled rotten. I dated women with children and even played parent for a couple of years. Those were fun times. I enjoyed being a “dad.” Those kids will never forget me, because I taught them to ride bikes and how to drive, and I still hold them in my heart.

It sounds pretty nice, and it was. But while the kids and I got along great, there were serious issues with their mom, and it got very uncomfortable and eventually unbearable, so we went our separate ways. The demise was so ugly that the missing didn’t set in for a few years. And there were yet more dark times ahead. My BFF died, and with her went the feeling of family that we had always shared. Then my therapy dog died, and I was very alone, very successful, and very unhappy. But I did survive it.

I had my work and a very few great friends, and I spent just about every evening with them. There was laughter and joy, and we fell into a good mutual support system. It worked so well that one of my friends moved into my house with her grown kid. We all got along well, and it did soften the blow, but it wasn’t the same as family.

Another few years passed, and I met my wife, who has brought joy and brightness into my life like no one ever has. She loves me to pieces and is always there for me. She has a loving mother (who is coming for her second extended visit), a sister, a nephew, a brother, and a daughter, all of whom she talks to with regularity. And I have my guitars. They are a little bit like kids to me, and playing can soothe my mind. But it’s not like getting a hug around the neck from your kid or even a text just because they want to connect with the parent they love.

Yes, I’m feeling sorry for myself in this aspect of my life, but I don’t deserve sympathy. I made a choice, and in hindsight at this point in my life, I believe the effort, the pain and tears, the fear and the financial burden, all the difficult parts that I missed out on—along with the many joys of parenthood—would have been worth it. I want to share this with those people who have made their decision. Please don’t carve it in stone. Just take a look at what you could be missing. A trip around the world, or any great experience, cannot match the love of your child.

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lessons from Mom

    by Gen Smyth
    Community//

    I choose to be an aunt

    by Sheena Ireland
    Community//

    Life As You Know It

    by Amy Goldberg
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.