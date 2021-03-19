Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why I Mask Up

If You Were Me, You Would Too

Many friends and colleagues reached out to express solidarity and support in lieu of the recent hate crimes against Asians in Atlanta. While deeply appreciative, I struggled to find the words.

The truth is, I’m not surprised. In some ways, I’ve been expecting this my whole life. Fear has been a constant companion for me as long as I can remember. Not the heart-racing kind, but the kind you’ve internalized so deeply it’s like breathing. 

I don’t even know how old I was when I learned to avoid the park at night, to walk while holding keys between my fingers as a self-protective measure, or to look straight ahead and ignore the occasional jeers and insults. When I got to college, all of us women received a whistle as part of our orientation packet. What did I actually think was going to happen to me? I don’t know, but vulnerability—not the empowering Brene Brown kind—was how I was taught to move through the world. And it’s not something I’m even aware of. It’s second nature because of my nature. 

But when the pandemic first emerged, with talk that it had started in China, the fear became the heart-racing kind. And I was grateful for the mask mandate, which protected me from COVID-19 on multiple levels. 

Before I leave home for my morning jog, I put on my baseball cap and pull it all the way down. I then put on my mask and pull it all the way up. You can barely see my face, and that’s how I want it. I can’t really breathe, but at least it’s on my own terms. 

I do all this to disguise myself so you won’t know that I’m Asian. 

On the one hand, these measures feel like the rational and sensible thing to do. Because to be Asian today, when there have been ~3,800 reported hate crimes in the last year alone, is scary. When Asian women are the majority of those targeted, you might disguise yourself if you were me too.

On the other hand, it feels wholly irrational. Why should I be scared? What did I do? Why am I afraid to run free in my neighborhood, my country? Why should anyone feel that way?

But whether I want to accept it or not, some of us don’t feel so free after all. Hate is irrational, and I don’t want to dignify it, but hate is real, and I need to recognize it. 

Someone on TV yesterday said, “You don’t fight racism with racism; you fight racism with solidarity.”

After a few days now, I have found the words for my friends and colleagues who reached out to express support: thank you for sending messages I didn’t think I needed. I feel safer because you have. I didn’t want to actively think about this. It’s easier to remain invisible, to stay silent, but your words made me find my own, and you called me to use my voice. And I realize there’s an “us,” not just a “me” in this. Solidarity and empathy will be the way we all get through this together. 

    Yoon S. Choi, Ph.D., CEO at CollegeSpring

    Dr. Yoon S. Choi is the CEO of CollegeSpring, a national nonprofit that helps schools provide free SAT and ACT prep to students from low-income backgrounds by equipping teachers with the resources and specialized training needed to close the testing and college opportunity gaps. Under Dr. Choi’s leadership, CollegeSpring has supported hundreds of educators and provided test prep to tens of thousands of  students who reported a 104-point average increase on their SAT scores. A 2020-2021 Presidential Leadership Scholar, Dr. Choi has over a decade of leadership, management, and fundraising experience, primarily with organizations serving underrepresented youth.

    Prior to joining CollegeSpring as CEO in 2017, she served as the co-president at Spark, a national nonprofit career exploration and self-discovery program for middle school students. During her nearly five years at the organization, she transformed the organization by building strong corporate partnerships, increasing earned revenue, and strengthening its overall program model. Dr. Choi earned her doctorate in anthropology from the University of California at Irvine, as well as a master’s degree from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from Scripps College. Her published articles about testing and college access can be found in leading publications such as Inside Higher Ed, The Hechinger Report, and EdSource.

