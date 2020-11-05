Why I married myself

(𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑦𝑒𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦!)

I was reading through one of my good friends’ messages earlier today and despite not being a self-certified Hippy like she is, the story of her wedding rang true non the less.

Because just over a year ago I did buy a wedding dress and I did in fact have the most amazing ring to go with it – one that I still wear to this day.

Yes, it’s on my hand as I type this – and it’s one of very few rings that have earnt a place on my hand given Rheumatoid Arthritis complains about just about any weight I put on my fingers.

And that’s because I don’t take lightly the significance of this ring and what it means.Because the inscription on this ring reads ‘𝙄 𝙖𝙢 𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝’. And by damn, I am!

Because if the traumas of my past has taught me anything it’s that:

Everything you need is already inside you

You’ll never be ‘perfect’, no one is, so stop waiting

The best cheerleader you could ever find is yourself

Stop worrying people will think you are proud or bigoted, it’s more likely they’ll be envious of your confidence

So, for goodness sake step up for that little girl inside you that’s longing to put on her best display to the world. Let her know it’s safe to step out and do that and that you’ll have her back because if a girl wants to become a legend she should go ahead and be one!

Playing small is overrated and we both know that you and I weren’t born to play small!

We have big hairy audacious goals – we dream of standing on stage one day with the spotlight shining directly on us showing – basking under the warmth of finally being appreciated for what we bring to the world.

Jessie Shedden is a British-Australian chicken-loving, cult-escaping badass woman, who has become a sought-after speaker, consultant and inspirational author of Tomorrow’s Not Promised.

Jessie’s speciality is helping women own their worth so they can authentically live their best lives, discover true love, find their soul mate and earn their worth. With bucketloads of first-hand real-life experience and a down to earth genuine approach, she shortcuts the route to confidence and success for ambitious women who seek freedom and independence and are ready to seize the moment.

Visit www.jessieshedden.com to download the first chapter of her book for free.