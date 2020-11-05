Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I married myself

(𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑦𝑒𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦!)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

(𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑦𝑒𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦!)

I was reading through one of my good friends’ messages earlier today and despite not being a self-certified Hippy like she is, the story of her wedding rang true non the less.

Because just over a year ago I did buy a wedding dress and I did in fact have the most amazing ring to go with it – one that I still wear to this day.

Yes, it’s on my hand as I type this – and it’s one of very few rings that have earnt a place on my hand given Rheumatoid Arthritis complains about just about any weight I put on my fingers.

And that’s because I don’t take lightly the significance of this ring and what it means.Because the inscription on this ring reads ‘𝙄 𝙖𝙢 𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝’. And by damn, I am!

Because if the traumas of my past has taught me anything it’s that:

  • Everything you need is already inside you
  • You’ll never be ‘perfect’, no one is, so stop waiting
  • The best cheerleader you could ever find is yourself
  • Stop worrying people will think you are proud or bigoted, it’s more likely they’ll be envious of your confidence

So, for goodness sake step up for that little girl inside you that’s longing to put on her best display to the world. Let her know it’s safe to step out and do that and that you’ll have her back because if a girl wants to become a legend she should go ahead and be one!

Playing small is overrated and we both know that you and I weren’t born to play small!

We have big hairy audacious goals – we dream of standing on stage one day with the spotlight shining directly on us showing – basking under the warmth of finally being appreciated for what we bring to the world.

Jessie Shedden is a British-Australian chicken-loving, cult-escaping badass woman, who has become a sought-after speaker, consultant and inspirational author of Tomorrow’s Not Promised.

Jessie’s speciality is helping women own their worth so they can authentically live their best lives, discover true love, find their soul mate and earn their worth. With bucketloads of first-hand real-life experience and a down to earth genuine approach, she shortcuts the route to confidence and success for ambitious women who seek freedom and independence and are ready to seize the moment.

Visit www.jessieshedden.com to download the first chapter of her book for free.

    Jessie Shedden, Author, Speaker, Consultant & Motivational Speaker at JessieShedden.Com

    Jessie's speciality is helping women achieve success authentically, clearing away the crap that is sucking the life out of you.  With over 23 years of experience and a open, genuine approach her shortcuts to discovering who you really are and how to get to where you want to go are sought after by ambitious women over 30 who are sick of following the crowd, faking sucess and are truly ready to improve their life, relationships and career right now. She is the founder of JessieShedden.Com.  Get the first chapter of her book Those Boots Were Made For Walking  and hear her own journey of escaping the cult she was brought up in.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Gabriel Benois on Unsplash
    Community//

    Healing Guilt Through Self-Forgiveness

    by A simple thought, from 'me'
    keep blog writing inspiration flowing with these tips
    Community//

    How to get tons of writing inspiration for any blog topic

    by Laure Moyle
    Community//

    But What to Do With the Ring?

    by Erin Levine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.