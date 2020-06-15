Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why I Hid in the Bathroom at a Networking Event

A true example of comparison thieving joy.

By

I am a jewellery stylist and designer. I started my business Leah Yard Designs in 2013.

Sounds good right?

But here’s what a lot of entrepreneurs leave out:

I started my business in 2013, alongside several day jobs including dishwashing, construction site clean up, retail, and reception.

I worked hard, and though my dream was to build an empire, I never really believed it could happen. But I didn’t know I didn’t believe it could happen until a particular networking event.

It was an event with “Women Empowerment” in the title. There was a panel of speakers, room for an audience, and myself along the side of the stage as a business sponsor and vendor. After setting up my booth, the women attending the event started filling up the room. They oozed confidence, and expensive perfume. They made strong eye contact, wore the latest fashions, and had on-trend-thick-and-fluffy eyebrows.

Behind my table, in my outfit straight off the “as is” rack from Winners, my knees went weak.

I felt like a kid with a lemonade stand.

One by one they came up and introduced themselves, told me about their impressive businesses, smiled, joked, tried to make me comfortable while my mouth dried up and I scanned their polished faces for at least ONE pore.

After about 8 introductions, I went to the bathroom, locked the door, and repeated “what the ____!” to myself over and over.

I could still hear the excited chatter outside, each women enthusiastic to celebrate the others around her, each one with a fantastic story, each one looking like a Miss Universe contestant.

Yes, I finally made my way back to the room, barely spoke the rest of the event, and packed up my table as quickly as possible once it was over.

So here’s what happened. I had spent years building something behind the scenes. I had worked out my copywriting, my pricing, my photography, SEO, social media, even had the basic bookkeeping down. But when it came to getting in a room with what “successful business women” looked like? It was first time realizing I don’t fit the image.

At least not that image.

It was then that I realized I hadn’t been surrounding myself with other entrepreneurs, of any kind. And what else? I forgot about the PR side of business.

    Leah Yard, Owner/Designer at Leah Yard Designs

    Leah Yard is a Vancouver Jewellery Stylist / Designer and the Owner behind Leah Yard Designs (est. 2013). With an unusual upbringing including growing up on a series of lighthouse islands, she has turned her experience of isolated living into a passion to create a community with her brand platform.

    Sign up here to connect and learn more about this Canadian Designer.

    www.leahyarddesigns.com

    Instagram @leahyarddesigns

