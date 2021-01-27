Why I Hang Out With Mexican Felons

Deported veterans, family, and friends at a congressional event in Tijuana, Mexico in 2019

When I found out the American government was deporting our veterans who had served in the U.S. Armed Forces, risking their lives for our freedoms, I was incensed. How could we be throwing away those who have sacrificed for this country?

Consequently, I went to Mexico (where the largest population of deported veterans live) to see how I could help them repatriate to the country they considered their home – USA. I celebrated holidays with them, met their families, listened to their stories, and even went to a detention center in the U.S. with the parents of a veteran who was fighting deportation. What I learned has changed me forever.

Deportation has ripped their lives apart, including families, children, parents, jobs, stability, and dreams. They weren’t even able to get VA healthcare for their service-connected disabilities. The only way they can return to the U.S. is in a body bag because those honorably discharged are eligible to be buried at a National Cemetery with full honors.

Their stories are many and varied but mostly heart wrenching. All of them ran afoul of the law in some way from serious to minor offenses like assault in a bar fight or selling marijuana. Many of their crimes can be traced back to untreated PTSD they developed while in the service.

Some are altogether innocent, but incompetent lawyers advised them to plead guilty to speed up the legal process only to discover too late that they would then be deported. Many of them had no idea they weren’t already considered U.S. citizens because that status had been promised to them upon their recruitment into the service. To better understand their circumstances, read A Christmas In Mexico With Our Deported U.S. Veterans.

Except for a handful who have somehow been able to be granted pardons or manage some legal or political maneuvering, their only hope of returning to the U.S. is in a body bag. Those who were honorably discharged are allowed to be buried in a National Cemetery with full honors and a flag for their next of kin.

President Biden has made immigration issues and service members a top priority, but he has yet to address repatriation of deported veterans. At a November 2019 CNN Town, Presidential candidate Biden was asked how he planned to help veterans who were deported to their native countries. He responded that he would, “Bring them back.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth wrote a comprehensive letter to President Biden on his first day in office outlining the issues immigrant service members and veterans face along with what needs to be done to correct this travesty.

Some of us have gained tremendous insight into what it means to have to be separated from our families – a major issue for deported veterans that doesn’t end when the virus goes away. The recent shift in political winds has given them hope like they haven’t felt in years, and for some, decades. But will these promises be kept?

I hang out with deported Mexican veteran felons (and those from other countries) because ANY veteran who has been willing to risk his or her life for our freedoms deserves to be able to obtain citizenship and remain in the country he or she was willing to defend.

They treat me with the utmost respect. They let me know how much they appreciate my advocacy for them. They look out for me like bodyguards to keep me safe. They tell me fascinating stories, often about how they ended up where they are. And despite all of their disappointments, they invite me to their parties and find ways to find joy in life. They have become my friends. And I dream that one day I will be able to call them “my fellow Americans.”