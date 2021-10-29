Why I fell in love with Tapping

A few years ago I was unrecognisable. I was in a completely different place to where I am now. I was in a very stressful job, managing large volumes of high risk offenders. There was no wellbeing support, my mental health was suffering, badly.

After several attempts, I’d also managed to leave an abusive marriage.

I was SO stressed out at work and my ex-husband was still being very abusive, controlling and manipulative, despite me having left the relationship. I felt like I couldn’t escape and I was in a very dark place. I didn’t know which way to turn. My confidence was on the floor and I was struggling to cope. I looked about ten years older than I do now, and this was ten years ago!

I wasn’t looking after myself, I felt stressed to the hilt. I was neglecting myself and my relationships and I didn’t experience any joy from life.

I was incredibly fortunate that I was introduced to an amazing therapist. Even though I was sceptical about seeing him, I was told he was the best and that he would be able to help me.

He introduced me to tapping almost immediately. I had never even heard of it before, let alone know what it was or what it could do. It felt completely alien and I was really sceptical. However I started using it in sessions and he also taught me how to use it as a self help tool, as I was experiencing difficultly managing my emotions, constantly felt stressed and was struggling terribly with my sleep.

Tapping, otherwise known as Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) is like acupuncture but without needles. It is a modern psychological talking therapy combined with ancient Chinese acupressure techniques.

I started to notice a difference almost immediately. I couldn’t believe it. After years of feeling, lost, low, depressed and lacking confidence, I knew this was something I could start using to get me to a good place again, back to my old self.

Despite my scepticism, I couldn’t believe it, it worked a treat. My confidence bounced back out of nowhere.

I knew I needed to get away and focus on myself for a bit. I decided to book a flight to South East Asia. What was to follow was a four week solo trip around Vietnam.

I started implementing tapping into my daily life. It made SUCH a difference. It helped get me completely out my comfort zone. More importantly, I noticed it elevate my mood instantly. The old stresses, cycles of negative thought spirals all seemed to diminish. It was like magic and I wanted to learn more.

I worked at a much deeper level with my therapist using tapping/ EFT. We worked on old, ingrained subconscious beliefs that had been keeping me stuck for years. We cleared old patterns and my stress, anxiety and worrying thoughts became a thing of the past. I felt like a new person. My confidence soared and I couldn’t wait to learn more. All these old feelings and self limiting beliefs became a thing of the past, for good.

I am now a world away from where I used to be. I do things now I never would have thought I could have done in a million years.

I set up my own business and I’ve supported hundreds of clients change their lives with this amazing technique.

Seeing clients who have suffered with years of debilitating anxiety, clinical depression and stress to be in a space where they no longer suffer is the most rewarding feeling in the world. I regularly work with corporate clients where I deliver workshops helping lower stress and improve resilience. I deliver live videos on social media and have talked in front of large audiences. I have also travelled the world on my own. I am now doing something that I’m so passionate about on every level.

I love it that much it honestly doesn’t even feel like work. I can wholeheartedly say since I set up my business I feel I have never worked a day in my life.

I’d love to share with you how tapping can help transform your life. If you’d like to find out more, get in touch we can arrange an introductory consultation to talk through how I can help you.

Janine is the founder of Change for Success.

She is a published researcher and is a renowned leading authority in this field.

She specialises in transforming mental health and mindset working with individuals and companies and organisations by helping them improve their performance and productivity by reducing stress in the workplace.

She has a Masters’ degrees in Psychology, is a hypnotherapist, NLP and EFT practitioner.