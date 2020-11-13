Why I Eat Grasshoppers…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
While you may know me for Discipline — wake up early, stay in shape, “Work On Your Game,” etc — I don’t do all the same things every day. If I did, I would’ve run out of material years ago.

I like trying new things, exploring new ideas outside of the discipline. Here are a few reasons why.

1) Expand my worldview and conversation capacity. Going “a mile wide and an inch deep” means you’ll know a little bit about a lot of things — so you can carry a convo with anyone, no matter what they do.

(The key to conversation isn’t talking, anyway — it’s asking questions and listening.)

2) A great idea can come from anywhere. When I used to post 100% basketball content, a random commentator once suggested that I take the on-court workouts that I did, compile them in a document, and share them with everyone else so they could train like me.

I took that idea and ran with it. My first $4.99 sale a week later made me an entrepreneur.

Later, someone commented, “Dre, you make all these HOOP Handbooks — but you talk Mindset too. What about a MENTAL Handbook?”

I wrote that book. Now, this is essentially what I do for a living.

Had I not been open to at least listening, I would’ve missed those.

3) A story to tell. Know this: Nobody remembers great information. Information is boring, even when it’s accurate.

But you never forget a good story. When you’re hearing a good story, you don’t even notice the time going by.

I’ve you’ve ever written a book, been a guest on a show, or done a speaking gig (or you want to do these), know this: Everyone has similar information. What makes you unique is the STORY BEHIND HOW you got that information.

A plethora of experiences equips me to make my information proprietary & “sticky” — you remember it because of the narrative that it’s tied to, not because I’m so great (well, maybe a little).

Ex: I’m vegan, with an asterisk: once per week (maybe more) I eat whatever I want. I recently went to brunch and tried “crispy grasshoppers”. They tasted like spinach and kale mixed together — like grass, basically. 

I don’t know if this experience will ever make it into a speech or book. But it’s different. It’s not the usual. And you’ll likely remember this more than you’ll remember 99% of anything I’ve ever said about Mindset.

    Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

    In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

     

    Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

     

    Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

