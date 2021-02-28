Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why I don’t workout on my period.

I was scared to take my foot off of the gas pedal and do less in my workouts in case what was already feeling out of control, begin to snowball. I don’t ask ANYTHING of my body more than yoga or walking at least 10 full days out of the month. I don’t permanently go […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was scared to take my foot off of the gas pedal and do less in my workouts in case what was already feeling out of control, begin to snowball.

I don’t ask ANYTHING of my body more than yoga or walking at least 10 full days out of the month. I don’t permanently go off of any food groups (well except meat bc I am a vegetarian for ethical reasons.) I don’t have an elaborate fitness and nutrition plan. I don’t have a perfectly sugar free or alcohol free diet. I don’t have an unusually fast metabolism (in fact I am a SLOW burner.) I don’t say no to a cocktail at the top of a mountain, or a homemade cookie that anyone made and looks delicious. I nap any chance I can get and binged watched all 8 seasons of Game of Thrones in 6 weeks recently.

I don’t follow a lot of the typical fitness and nutrition “programs” as they are laid out. 

Why?

4 years ago I started to notice a trend in my clients where they either were working hard and NOT getting results OR they couldn’t follow through long enough on any of these fitness programs and nutrition plans to actually GET results. Then a year ago, this same issues and struggles started to be my own as well. I just didn’t feel right in my body…I was plagued by fatigue, major energy dips and cravings in the afternoons, pms, night wakings, irregular periods, excessing fat around my belly that I just couldn’t get to budge.

I didn’t know why what had always worked wasn’t working any more.

I knew I didn’t want to have to live a life without desserts with my kiddos or wine and cocktails with friends.

I knew I couldn’t hustle harder than I already was.

I knew that “perfection” had never worked for me, but “a belief mindset” always had.

I dug into female hormones and adrenal fatigue in the overwhelmed female body. I learned that women have a different rhythm than men when it comes to hormones, rest, intensity, energy and recovery.

I knew that all of my research was telling me something that the industry wasn’t.

I needed more STRATEGIC rest in my fitness and nutrition…NOT more hustle.

I was scared to take my foot off of the gas pedal and do less in my workouts in case what was already feeling out of control, begin to snowball.

But I jumped in anyway.

And I was committed to following the flow of my body….to actually RESTING when I should be resting (and without guilt) to asking more of my body ONLY during the weeks that I should and to eating MORE for my body during the weeks that I should. It was different than anything I had learned in the fitness industry over the last decade. I was committed to nurturing my energy and honouring my female cycle FIRST and following programs and “rules” second.

I share this to show you that you shouldn’t always do MORE to get more from your body. There is untapped energy in your body that you can start to tap into when you make the shift to gouge with the FLOW of what your body is asking…NOT what you are being told by other fitness people. And when you LISTEN to your own body and act on what it is saying…your body will become LESS S T R E S S E D….and a stress free body is a body that loses weight EASILY.

I hope this helps you to start listening to what your body is screaming at you, one symptom at a time.

More is not always better.
A LOW STRESS BODY is better.

    Bria Evenson, Personal Trainer, Integrative Health and Nutrition Coach at Bria Evenson

    Bria Evenson is a Canadian Integrative Nutrition and Health coach and personal trainer based in Phoenix Arizona. A full time working mother of 2, she teaches women how to unstress their body to become unstuck in their weight loss. You can sign up for Bria's free
    SSHE Coaching Community at her website, https://www.briaevenson.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Caroline Kalmanovitch
    Community//

    Caroline Kalmanovitch on a “No-Nonsense” Approach to Health and Wellness

    by Suzie Zeng
    Community//

    Women in Wellness: “You don’t have to be extreme to get results” with Andi Wagner

    by Chaya Weiner
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    How Rethinking Your Workouts Can Transform Your Physical Health

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.