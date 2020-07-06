“Why I choose to focus on all that is going right in the world today.” With Candice Georgiadis & Cait Curley

I also try to focus on positivity and all that is going right in the world vs. highlighting the negative. I try to be conscious of not just discussing issues, but also providing solutions.

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing Cait Curley.

Cait is an educator, entrepreneur, social media influencer, marketing specialist, and content creator with a passion for all things hemp and cannabis. She stays informed and up to date with the industry’s most heart wrenching stories, as well as the progress of the biggest movers and shakers. Cait was so intent on pursuing her work within the cannabis arena, that she uprooted her life and moved from New York to cannabis-centric Denver. After obtaining a health sciences degree and spending years of dedication in healthcare and client relations, she has navigated the underground cannabis world, while seeking to utilize her connections to educate the masses, represent a shift in culture and motivate continued progress within the community. Living in the forefront of the movement to end cannabis prohibition, fostering both B2B and B2C partnerships and connections inside the industry, Cait’s passion also extends to developing her own entrepreneurial investments and pursuits.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before I moved to Colorado five years ago, I lived in upstate New York and was very alone in the sense of cannabis advocacy. I had been passionate about the plant for over 10 years and had a strong desire to connect more deeply with people that related to it, so I simply decided to drop everything and move to the epi-center of cannabis.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

I would say something that was astonishing, at the time, was being at an event years ago where someone handed me a hemp business card. I was like “this is cool, is it really made from hemp?” I was blown away not only by the ability of the plant to do many things but the people who were there advocating for those endless possibilities.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be honest, none of the mistakes I made when I first started were funny. I learned many lessons and none of them were easy.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

I use social media as a platform to educate and advocate cannabis and all of the good connected to it. I create art through photos and videos and then tell a story or give facts on the cannabis plant and sustainability. I also try to focus on positivity and all that is going right in the world vs. highlighting the negative. I try to be conscious of not just discussing issues, but also providing solutions.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

A woman reached out to me via messenger one day, and told me that her husband had recently died. She said it was really difficult for her to get out of bed most days and it was hard for her to want to live on. There was a specific quote I had put out that day that made her want to get up and fight for her and her family’s happiness. That touched me so deeply. It affirmed that what I was doing was working.

Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

Well, I do focus on industrial hemp more than any other area in cannabis. When I began to do so, I also became aware of how badly it was needed. There is a huge lack of industrial hemp education and all of the products that this plant can replace, supplement or improve. Once I started learning more on all of the potential benefits of true industrialized hemp commercialization, I committed 111% to join the revolution.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Force social media and internet platforms to allow for hemp and cannabis companies to promote products and services like any other legal industry because #HempIsLegal Force all banks and financial institutions to allow for hemp and cannabis companies to bank their business like any other legal industry because #HempIsLegal Force all governments to recognize hemp and cannabis for what it is, a benefit to humankind and encourage it to be a central part of society.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

For me, I promote what I am passionate about and what I believe in through the social channels I am involved with. I encourage everyone in the advocacy and promotion space to do the same — promote what you believe in!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It can be difficult for some individuals to welcome young and new people into the space. Don’t mind them. I have been personally attacked by certain individuals and the reasoning always comes down to their own fear, lack of understanding, and sanity. Remember that you are honoring the plant. You don’t owe anyone anything and you don’t need to bow to anyone. Never doubt your connection to the plant. It doesn’t matter where you or your admiration for the plant came from. It’s not going to be easy fighting against a force such as the government. Don’t speak it or believe it until a contract is signed.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The global adoption and commercialization of all that cannabis and hemp can do to benefit the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be kind.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. He seems to be someone that is open and willing to experiment with best options for the planet. He smoked weed with Joe Rogan which was pretty cool, too.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook- @caitcurley

Instagram- @cait_curley

LinkedIn- @caitcurley

YouTube- @caitcurley

Twitter- @caitcurley_

This was very meaningful, thank you so much

Thank you! Grateful for the opportunity!