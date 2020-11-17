Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why I Can Help Trump Divorce The USA!

After living with my Ex-Husband, His Wife, Her Ex-Husband, I know how to Separate, Divorce and Blend Again.

Mr. Trump.  

I was able to divorce “amicably”

Now, for the good of our country, and since the election results serve as the start of a divorce action between you and all the citizens of our country, I hereby would like to serve you with separation papers from all of us.  I can help you separate and divorce from all of us in the country.  

I can help you cohabitate, blend and work together as one unit.  

Believe me, living as one peaceful family is best for everyone.  Though you have been divorced a few times, it doesn’t seem like those transitions worked well and our entire country is involved this time.  

Divorce is not easy.  There’s a roller coaster of emotions.  Blow ups.  Fights.  You do and say things you don’t mean.  Some people believe you.  Others think you are crazy.  You may plead (or tweet) your side to anyone who will listen.  Your family supports you.  They have to (well most, right).  The other side supports the other. Kind of like party lines, you know.

I recently lived with my ex-husband, his wife, her ex-husband and each of our two kids for almost six months during the pandemic.  If you knew us before, the thought of that happening would have been unimaginable.  You would have bet a Trump Casino that would never happen.  My ex’s wife and I were not friends.  We barely said hello to each other.  We preferred to not be in the same room.  She would cross the street in order to not have to run in to me.  We didn’t have nice words or thoughts for each other.  We were different.  Different ways, styles and over all beings.    My kids didn’t like any of it.  It caused them anxiety.  It caused them to have harsh feelings.  It caused a lot of pain.  None of it was necessary.  None of it was worth it.

Blended Family

And she and her ex, forget it.  It was kind of like putting you and your niece in the same room.  My ex and I…we were ok.  I always said, “better than most.”  Happily Divorced.  And we were.  But inside, there was hate.  A lot of inside jokes.  A lot of annoying behaviors.  A lot of disagreements.  A lot of differing styles.  A lot of divide.  But we could always find a way to figure it out and do what was best for the kids.  That’s why when the pandemic hit NYC, and you ignored it, we made the decision to leave and to stay safe all together.  

I’ve written and shared all about it too.  I share a lot, like you do.  I wrote about my divorce, my Cancer Journey and now about Quarantining with this big, crazy, blended family.  I wrote about “Dating in Isolation”.  I wrote about “How To Find the Happy When Living with Your Ex in Quarantine”, I Wrote “How Cancer Prepared Me For Quarantine” and “Why Oprah May Be Upset With Me”.

Now that we have all separated again and are each back at home in NYC, we are still blended.  We celebrate birthdays by choice.  We have game nights, Sunday football family day, dinners, and walks in the park.  All and/or any combination of our blendedness works.  It’s amazing what can happen when you force yourself to do something you don’t want to do.  It’s enlightening to put things behind you.  It’s empowering to let it go.  It’s inspiring to see the effect it can have on others.  Our kids will tell you, it’s the best thing that ever happened to them.  Their parents are all friends.  Divorce doesn’t have to cause so much divide.  Divorce should tell you something wasn’t working.  It should be the start of a new beginning.  As should be the end of your presidency.


Please let us all have the new beginning.  We all need to heal from this marriage.  The first step is moving on and out so everyone can move on with their lives.

Denise Albert, Co-Founder at The MOMS & Mamarazzi

Denise Albert is an award-winning journalist, television producer and Co-Founder of The MOMS (TheMOMS.com‬) and Mamarazzi Celebrity Events.  She is a Journalist, Cancer Survivor and Activist.  Denise is a Former Producer at Good Morning America, and Former President and Executive Producer at David Blaine Productions.   She was the Co-Host of MOMS & The City on NBC's Digital Television Platform and Co-Host of The MOMS on SiriusXM Radio and Mamarazzi on People.com. The MOMS created the first ever mom-focused town hall series called Mamarazzi. The ever-popular Mamarazzi® events give influential moms and media access to celebrities in a town-hall discussion while partnering with top consumer brands.  Mamarazzi guests have included Emmy and Oscar winners, Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman and Goldie Hawn.  To date she has executed over 300 Mamarazzi events.

 

Albert is also an Advocate for Breast Cancer and has shared her story on People.com and had an on-going series at GoodHousekeeping.com.  Denise speaks at Medical Conferences, Charity Events and other organizations on a variety of topics about her journey including alongside Mariano Rivera as keynote for his recent charity event.

 

When Denise was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in December, 2015, she felt lucky to be diagnosed early after she found a lump just months after a mammography (she had received a letter saying it was normal but didn't read further to see that it said she had dense breasts and may want further testing).  She had a lumpectomy in January and was fortunate enough to share her story on People.com‬.  Denise used social media and her platforms with The MOMS along with an ongoing series at GoodHousekeeping.com‬ to continue to write about her journey.  ‬‬‬‬‬‬

 

Denise's video with the TSA after a horrific experience at LAX went viral and Denise is using that to educate others on the best ways to travel with illness.  Denise is in touch with hundreds of patients and families across the country and believes this answers the "why me?" and is passionate about raising awareness for Breast Cancer and helping others.

 

 The MOMS created, produced and hosted, Strut, The Fashionable Mom Show that presented three times at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.  Denise contributed to The Hufﬁngton Post Parents and The Hufﬁngton Post Divorce, where she wrote a series called, "Divorce Diaries". Denise previously served as a feature reporter for NBA-TV and a producer at Inside Edition.  Denise is a better mom because she works and a better worker because she’s a mom. She lives in NYC with her two boys, Jaron and Jaylan.

