Why ‘Hustle Culture’ is Burning Out Leaders | Shaun Dallas Dance

Over the years, the concept of hustle has become idealized. It became expected and trendy for a person to have multiple methods of gathering incomes. These people were driven, capable of running various businesses or jobs at once, and they were an inspiration to many.

People love to talk about all of the positive sides of hustle. Now, it has become more evident that there’s a significant side effect that needs to be discussed: burnout. Those that juggle too many projects are prone to burning themselves, or possibly their businesses, out.

Burnout is the toxic side of an industry that pushes people to work harder, do more, and go above and beyond. It can destroy motivation and leave a worker feeling worse off than before they started.

The simple truth is that a person can only put so much of themselves into any given project before falling apart. That risk rises the more projects that are being juggled. It’s become a rising problem in recent years, as the generation raised in hustle have begun to burnout.

The drive for hustle has been seen on two fronts. Young entrepreneurs have always been encouraged to chase after multiple forms of income as a way of achieving their goals and becoming successful.

Likewise, businesses have begun to expect a certain level of hustle from their employees, even (or perhaps especially) from the low-level and untrained population. It became the norm to expect extra work for no pay.

Naturally, that has taken a toll. More than that, it sets up unsustainable expectations, creates unhealthy lifestyles, is exhausting, and, as already mentioned, creates burnout. All of which can negatively impact a business or professional career.

The concept of a work hustle implies that a worker or entrepreneur must always be ‘on.’ They must constantly be pushing themselves, aiming higher, further, faster. But that is unsustainable. It encourages an unhealthy level of competition and pressure.

As the saying goes: everything with moderation. Competition, drive, and pressure can all help to achieve our goals in life – but only in the right balance. Too much of a good thing can quickly turn sour, as the tendency of hustling has taught many professionals.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.net

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

