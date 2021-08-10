Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Why HR Needs to Be Involved in Strategic Planning | Shaun Dallas Dance

When people picture strategic planning, they usually imagine many people in suits sitting around a boardroom table. They hardly ever consider HR showing up to have a say – and yet doing so can vastly increase the success of any given plan. Business and strategic planning are required when it comes to running an effective […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When people picture strategic planning, they usually imagine many people in suits sitting around a boardroom table. They hardly ever consider HR showing up to have a say – and yet doing so can vastly increase the success of any given plan.

Business and strategic planning are required when it comes to running an effective business. More than that, the plans must be capable of adaptation as events and environments change. How does HR (Human Resources) play a role in this?

Filling in Roles and Skill Gaps

Skill gaps are a very real and serious problem within every organization. That is to say – a company must always be aware of its weaknesses and what roles are in dire need of filling. Frequently, that means they are looking for talent with specific skills or knowledge to fill those gaps.

Here is where HR comes in. If HR is unaware of these skill gaps – or their role in strategic planning – they will never be able to appropriately hire the company. The two go hand and hand here, as it is HR’s role to handle recruitment.

Employee Satisfaction and Morale

Besides handling recruitment, HR is responsible for employee satisfaction and morale. They are the ones that handle onboarding, training, promotions, pay rates, and monitoring for employee engagement and satisfaction.

All of which means that HR must be up-to-date in company goals and structures. A human resources department that is thoroughly trained and integrated will have more success than one that is tucked off to the side and rarely involved.

Preventing Mistakes

Conversely, HR’s presence during strategic planning can help prevent significant mistakes from being made. Remember, HR is primarily about the people within the company – they understand staffing needs and requirements, among other things.

As such, HR can prevent disastrous decisions. Such as calling for more hours than a team can feasibly achieve or forcing a move that’ll limit employment. Yet another thing to keep in mind when it comes to making changes within a company’s infrastructure.

Vital Information

Finally, let us not forget that HR contains vital information about the company: the people. They know the numbers, available hours, payroll options, and even schedule vacations. All of which may have a direct impact on future plans.

Article originally published on ShaunDallasDance.org

    Shaun Dallas Dance, President & CEO at The DDance Group

    Here to share his experience and knowledge, Shaun Dallas Dance is eager to provide his expertise to an audience that needs it. He is a Senior Executive and business consultant who has developed a diverse array of skills, including restructuring, strategic planning, relationship and partnership management, and more. His team has grown to include 8 members, and his portfolio includes clients across the US and Canada. These clients have had needs as disparate as cost-reduction and diversity improvement, and Shaun Dallas Dance has ensured that each client achieved their goals quickly, and then exceeded those expectations.

     

     

    When the time came for Dallas to resign from his career in education and attend law school, his school promoted him to the position of Assistant Principal. He accepted the role and held it for two years before, again, deciding it was time to return to his own academic pursuits and enroll in law school. When he tried again to resign, he was promoted to Principal, and Dallas decided to stay in education as his excitement grew with the ability to impact more students. He always led with a service mentality.

     

    By the time he was 30 years old, Shaun Dallas Dance was promoted to Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, a position which had him overseeing 110,000 students in the 25th largest school district in the country. He held this position for five years, during which time he provided new direction to revitalize the Baltimore County Public School System, and results were evident.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance has also been called into different educational institutions to provide strategic guidance for meeting new and rigorous state standards, effectively saved $50M from a budget with no headcount reduction and has helped numerous districts achieve greater efficiency.

     

    Shaun Dallas Dance graduated from Virginia Union University with his Bachelor of Arts in English. He then enrolled at the Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned his Master of Education in Administration and Supervision. Dallas continued his education with the university and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership. During his career between 2008 and 2017, he also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Richmond, Averett University, the University of Houston, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Dallas was also recognized as a White House Champion of Change under the Obama administration.

     

    Read more about his robust history at his personal website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Gap Between What C-Suite Leaders Think And What HR Executives And Employees Know About Their Workplaces

    by Kathy Caprino
    Shionogi Inc Human Resources Hiring Strategies
    Community//

    How Companies Identify Talent with Gianine Esposito & Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz
    Provident Bank Human Resources Hiring Strategies
    Community//

    How Companies Identify Talent with Carolyn Powell & Kage Spatz

    by Kage Spatz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.