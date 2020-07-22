Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why & How to Explore Your Curiosities?

This essay was originally published on my website. Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash “The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it, and turn it inside out.” — Unknown  To pursue your curiosities means to be a human. To be a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

This essay was originally published on my website.

Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash

“The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it, and turn it inside out.”

— Unknown 

To pursue your curiosities means to be a human. To be a human means to be creative. To be creative means to express yourself in curious ways. 

What are Curiosities?

They are ideas, topics, people, or things that somehow seem interesting to you. You know they are curiosities when you feel the need to learn more about them. Not only the need but also an inspiration to discover what the curiosities are about.

My life’s mission is about pursuing my Curiosities while I write essays & books, invent products, and create companies. 

I love curiositiesso much that I pursue and try to discover them every week in a section (called Curiosities) of my newsletter where I share thought-provoking ideas or trends. This is also the place where I share personal updates and the new projects I’m working on. 

When I pursue my curiosities, I feel both passionate and energetic. When I pursue them I try to find ones that 1) help people, and 2) I care about. That’s the secret formula.

Why Pursue Your Curiosities?

In the Curiosities section of my newsletter. A friend was inspired by my Curiosities, and he created a blog where he explores his curiosities. That’s all it takes. He had an idea, was inspired by it, and went for it. 

Pursuing your curiosities is a powerful way to reignite your soul, you might also discover more about yourself along the way.

All you need to do is things that seem curious to you.

How?

Pursuing and developing your curiosities is about understanding who you are and figuring out what works best for you. Let’s understand who you are:

This graphic was inspired by Vero Ruiz Del Vizo

You can find a personality that you identify with and start sharing your curiosities. Unless you are a sorehead, in which case you will probably just criticize me and move on.

This isn’t limited and you can try and experiment with different platforms no matter what your personality is. For example, I’m very active on Twitter and YouTube

You need not pursue your curiositiespublicly, but I’d highly encourage you too. The quality will be ten times better and you will attract like-minded people as well as amazing opportunities that can change your life. If that’s still unconvincing, try pursuing your curiosities under a pseudonym.

Your personality or fear shouldn’t be limiting factors, you just need to get started and be yourself. You need not be perfect. Just focus on being yourself. 

Pursuing Curiosities is a Lifestyle

Pursuing your curiosities is a novel pursuit because you need to be confident and trust yourself when others might not. 

For instance, I have no formal background in fields such as statistics or physics. Yet, I’m deeply fascinated by those topics because of how they help me see the world differently. I read books, write essays, watch videos, and email experts in those fields because I am curious about those topics.

Fascination is powerful because it’s the only thing that can make you driven to the point where work feels like play. 

Curiosities will ignite your soul and make you alive once again. When you seek them, you will discover who you are, and you will find the opportunities you most want. 

It may sound simple, but it’s difficult because you need to be yourself and get started. 

Did curiosity kill the cat? Curiosities will make you alive. 

If you’re into interesting ideas (like the one you just read), join us at our newsletter, and I’ll send you new essays right when they come out. Better than having to check the site.

Juan David Campolargo, Author of Generation of Optimism

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Masterzphotois/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

All Knowledge Starts With Curiosity

by Thomas Oppong
what curiosity can teach us about business
Community//

What Curiosity Can Teach Us About Business

by Henriette Danel
Community//

Curiosity: Why being curious might be the only secret weapon you need in business

by Carrie D. Clarke, JD, ACC

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.