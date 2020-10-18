Why Helping Others Win Is a Key to Success

You may know Donahue Baker as a former Grammy-nominated music producer, however his portfolio goes beyond the entertainment industry. Besides being a real estate developer, he is also a business coach and entrepreneur.

Recently he co-founded a 10-million-dollar syndicate fund that is designed with the purpose of helping minorities create wealth and have access to capital. “There is an opportunity in the market for a company that can show people how to create wealth and increase financial literacy.” Money Ave is a 100 percent black owned fintech bank which intends to help fund and create more entrepreneurs and real estate developers. It is a true wealth building platform that Donahue believes will help turn more thousandaires into Millionnaires. Some of what they offer is high interest checking & savings accounts, personal & business loans, and insurance products.

Donahue understands what it means to grow a business and turn a negative situation to a positive one. “What people don’t know is what could take them from where they are to the next level.” When he started his business, he didn’t have the network, resources and tools which he has now, however for him it was always about spotting those opportunities and using that information to get to the next level. This is what he teaches through his company.

“I teach people how to spot, analyze, and find apartment deals. I have built that group to over 1000 people that I show strategy and real-world deals to acquire. Through Money Avenue, LLC we can get any business at least $50,000 of business funding that is not linked to a personal credit profile.”

What is foremost here though is the significant impact he can make in the lives of everyday people. The journey for Donahue Baker is to keep helping people build generational wealth and building a legacy on this!