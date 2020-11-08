Why health care professionals need psychological resilience during the pandemic by Adam Veron

It is no hidden fact that millions of healthcare employees worldwide are struggling hard to help people overcome the mental and physical disorder. Thus, it is essential to safeguard the mental health of health care professionals to help them navigate the health emergency worldwide.

It is necessary to take care of the psychological and emotional wellbeing to prevent burnout among healthcare professionals. Dealing with patientsfacing multiple physical and mental disorders might disturb healthcare professionals’ psychological resilience level.Hence, leading to the development of stress, anxiety, and even fear of death.

Thushealth care professionals must become more psychologically resilient, mainly because they come in close contact with patients suffering from various illnesses.

What bothers healthcare professionals during the pandemic

Apart from the fear of death, healthcare professionals also fear infecting their family members. Uncertainty experienced in present times makes them more anxious, and they might even get stigmatizedfor carrying the deadly virus. Some of the responses and fears of health care professionals are real-life concerns, but many pop up due to false rumors and misinformation. Due to the circulation of wrong information, even healthcare professionals experience anxiety, stress, and depression.

However, you may not ignore these high-stress levels because it can later cause severe mental disorders.

You cannot deny that the entire world got affected by the pandemic in social and economic ways. Due to the increasing number of fatalities, individuals and even healthcare professionals feel very uncertain. Despite following all the social distancing norms, the death rate is continuously increasing, thereby making people more uncertain.

Therefore it is essential to conduct surveys, workshops, and seminars to help healthcare employees deal with mental problems as they serve the patients.

Significant effects of the pandemic on the mental well being of health care employees

Multiple sources of stress may disturb healthcare employees. It could be anything from the fear of spreading the virus to various changes in the work field and even the isolation norms and anxieties associated with it.

Both health care employees who directly participate in the treatment and those who conductthe diagnosis of patients during the pandemic developed a lot of stress and mental disorder. Surveys have revealed many cases where health care employees are undergoing mental problems due to the global health emergency.

Healthcare employees do get concerned because there is a lack of personal protection equipment, treatment drugs, proper health norms, etc. Many researchers revealed that more than the doctors, it is the nursing staff who get affected by stress and anxiety. As they spend more time with thepatient, they are more likely to get infected. Many healthcare professionals also face ethical dilemmas, therebydeveloping stress and mental disorder.

Many psychological hazards in the workplace make it very difficult for health care employees to work with full dedication. It is essential to organize mental health care programs for professionals to deal with mental problems in a group and at an individual level by using psychiatric evaluation metrics.