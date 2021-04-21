Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Having The Right Mindset & Consistent Personal Growth Is Key: Casey Holladay

Casey shares why having the right mindset is key.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Breaking the Mold

While most 19-year-olds trudge their way to 8 am classes in pursuit of a job after graduation, Casey Holladay was earning a full-time income and driving a brand new BMW. “I saw young people making a lot of money and knew that if they could do it, so could I,” he explains. “I saw people living luxurious lives and knew I would do whatever it takes to have that.” So Casey broke free from the typical path, left college, and set out to be his own boss. That same year, his pursuit was already paying dividends. 

Wins and Losses

With almost instant success, Casey kept pushing. Over the next few years, he would manage door-to-door operations across the United States and be flown to Australia for management and consultation with a solar energy company. By 25, Casey packaged these skills and experiences with some partners he had connected with along the way and co-founded Market Hackers, an network marketing brand that offers AI-based investment technologies. Casey maintains that even with such early success, it hasn’t been easy. “I’ve been a full-time entrepreneur for eight years,” he reflects. “I’ve been through a ton of ups and downs to get where I am now.” 

Keep Pushing

Casey attributes his ability to overcome those obstacles and setbacks to his dedicated mindset, consistent personal growth, and surrounding himself with the right people. I cut out the people that didn’t support me and only listened to those who believed in me,” he explains. “I created a strong circle and stayed focused.” This change, Casey continues, has to be as consistent as his mindset and growth. “It’s 24/7,” he explains. “Not just sometimes.” 

Casey’s Advice

With such a young start and so many ups and downs, Casey has far more entrepreneurial wisdom than his eight years of experience might suggest. For those looking to emulate his success, Casey makes himself clear: “First you have to figure out what you want,” he explains. “Really understand what it is and what it takes. Don’t get caught up in short term wins and really map out what you want for  the next 20 years.”

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a young Entrepreneur who interviews successful Entrepreneurs/Business Owners who are willing to share their success tips & have overcome some challenging obstacles.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rise of The Young

    by Cole VanDeWoestyne
    Community//

    How to Balance Your Two Careers, With Business Coach Casey Paul

    by Zulaikhah Agoro
    Community//

    Casey Potter: “Don’t Let Your Strengths Become Your Flaws”

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.