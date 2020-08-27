Why Have Societies Morals Fallen, and How Did We Get There?

By Butch Berry

Society’s morals have probably not been noticed by many. People probably just go on about their day and do not give it a second thought. But why should they?

In the 1950s and 1960s we had shows like Ozzie and Harriet, Leave It To Beaver, A Family Affair, and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father. These shows focused on family values, were very clean in language and basically gave the lessons of why we should strive for being a good person and that how you were viewed was important.

Eventually, our TV shows became more violent and less focused on how to make good families and more on problem families. It became more about identifying with the show and having the show be “real”, like your own family rather than showing what to emulate and how to solve problems to become a better closer family. Because of this, families had no guidance and some turned to what they knew and it was not healthy behavior. This became normal accepted behavior and somewhere along the line the families wondered why things were so bad.

We had movies with love scenes that showed the couple kissing on the lips with mouths closed and panned down to their legs where it might show the woman lifting a heel to show how into the kiss she was. If there was violence, it was not graphic. It was ok to throw a punch or shoot a gun, but at most we would see a little blood, if at all.

At some point in the 1970s we started creating more violent TV shows and movies and they were emulated and stimulating. This desensitized us to violence and we cared less. As a result of 15 years of “consistently disturbing” findings about the violent content of children’s programs, the Surgeon General’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Television and Social Behavior was formed in 1969 to assess the impact of violence on the attitudes, values and behavior of viewers. The resulting report and a follow-up report in 1982 by the National Institute of Mental Health identified these major effects of seeing violence on television:

Children may become less sensitive to the pain and suffering of others.

Children may be more fearful of the world around them.

Children may be more likely to behave in aggressive or harmful ways toward others.

Other research has found that exposure to media violence can desensitize people to violence in the real world and that, for some people, watching violence in the media becomes enjoyable and does not result in the anxious arousal that would be expected from seeing such imagery.

Adults and kids used to have manners and say “thank you” and “please”. These types of things have to be taught to kids and if they are not then they learn from their parents. Respect to your elders or to parents was important. Our society puts more emphasis on making kids happy than on giving them the skills they will need later. If the parents do not have the skills they can not teach them to their kids.

What’s the big deal? A recent national study of preschool teachers, of whom 80% believe that parents are overemphasizing scholastic skills over social development, show that parents can have an influence on their children’s eventual school success by supporting basic social and character development by providing them with opportunities to play and learn in cooperation with others. These are the children that grow up to be the adults we see in society and what creates our morals and priorities.

Maybe if we can make these things priorities in our society and families today we can turn things around and have more enjoyable lives and outcomes.

Source: NY Metro Parents, American Psychological Association

Butch Berry is a family entertainment producer in San Francisco. He has produced the animated film “William and the Werewolf” and co-authored children’s book “Tommy Tortoise and the Bonga Bonga Tree”. Keep updated on his family friendly projects at his Instagram page ButchBerryCo.