Why Have Personal Development Goals…

Everyone has personal development goals. Whether it’s being more empathetic to others at work, being more confident when speaking to others or being a better and more active listener. However, not everyone has an easy time reaching their goals for personal development. I’m here to tell you 3 tips to help you achieve those goals with confidence.

Figuring Out Why Personal Development Goals Matter

For as long as I can remember, I have loved reading. I remember taking a book to the grocery store with my mom. Reading down the aisle. If you can imagine it, this proved to be tricky.

Similarly, I remember reading upside-down on the couch, my feet up in the air and my head touching the ground.

During the years of school, I read many books of different genres. Fantasy, romance, mystery, comedy. But, I didn’t get into the genre called “self-help” until I was 21.

Between the ages of 21-28, I read many books in this genre. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, a few John C. Maxwell books and many more. These were all really great books. However, I never did anything with them. I read them and put them in a bookshelf, never to be picked up again.

During this time, I couldn’t figure out why the books weren’t helping me. It is the self-help genre, why am I not getting better? Why are these ideas and strategies not working for me? Am I doing something wrong?

Something Had To Change

Eventually, I gave up on this genre of books for a little while until January of 2019. I was scrolling through Instagram and an ad popped up. Strangely, it was like Instagram knew what I needed. As a result, here’s this ad for a monthly subscription box called CoachCrate. Of course I clicked on it, it had something to do with sending books to my house. After searching around on their site, I decided to try it out.

Each month, there is a theme. A theme that helps you reach a personal development goal. For example, last month was about habits. The personal development goal was to add one good habit and break one bad habit using the strategies in the book. This month is about happiness. The goal for personal growth is to do the happiness exercises provided for you.

The box contains a personal development book tailored towards the theme, a workbook that goes along with the book, online coaching videos with an inspiring lady named Cassandra Green and a few more items that promote productivity, relaxation and overall wellness.

This box proved to be a super positive purchase for me because it helped me apply strategies from the book into my own life. I started CoachCrate in February of 2019 and still continue it today. It has helped me figure out what my personal development goals are each month and apply what I have learned.

3 Tips to Help You Achieve Your Goals For Personal Growth

There are 3 tips that I suggest. I have found these tips to be very helpful in my own life. If you want to meet your goals for personal development each month, try adding these 3 tips into your life today.

Tip #1: Don’t Be Lazy

Remember my story above? I read all these “self-help” books and nothing was happening. Most importantly, I wasn’t changing and the strategies weren’t working.

It’s because I never applied the information. Change doesn’t come to you while doing nothing, you have to do something if you want change in your life.

In order to see the changes, you have to APPLY the strategies given to you. In short, you can’t just sit around.

You may be thinking, but there’s a lot of information, tips and strategies in those books. I agree with you! It can be very overwhelming. But, who said you have to apply every last detail that the author gives you? No one. You are probably telling yourself that.

Let me say this again… you do not have to apply every last tip and strategy from every book you read. Choose the top 1-2 that resonate with you the most and start applying those to your day. It may seem like a small change. But, it will be beneficial to you in the long run. It only takes one small change or habit each day to improve your life. Keep moving forward by applying yourself no matter how small.

Tip #2: Throw the Negativity Out the Window

Get rid of the word “self-help.” Just throw it out the car window. Write it down, crumble it on a piece of paper and throw it out if you have to.

This word has such a negative tone to it. I’m not sure if the human race has done this or not but it has an implied meaning that you need help because you are terrible at life. This word is disempowering. It’s deflating. As a result, it puts negative thoughts in my head. Well, maybe I am terrible at life and that’s why I enjoy these books so much.

Not that you should care so much about what others think of you, but it makes others think the same thing about you. That you are terrible at life and need help. Then, pride gets in the way. Well, I don’t want people to think of me like this, like I need help. So, guess what happens? You stop reading these books, you don’t learn any new strategies that will help you grow, and as a result, you don’t meet your personal development goals. It’s a vicious cycle.

Just, please, if the one small change you make today is getting rid of this word from your vocabulary that would be wonderful!

The Words Personal Growth Are In

Instead, change it to personal growth. These words are empowering and positive. So, it gives you the sense that you are in control of your life and what you do with it.

I envision a flower. A flower starts as a seed and then it grows. It grows and grows into this beautiful masterpiece. Be a flower. You are capable of growing into a beautiful masterpiece, too.

Or think of it as a line chart. When the line grows, it’s going up which means improvement. If you apply the personal growth strategies, the line on your chart will steadily go up. Growth is a powerful word and you should never be ashamed for wanting to grow personally. In other words, having personal development goals are something every human should strive for.

Tip #3: Do The Work to Achieve Your Personal Growth Goals

This may sound like applying yourself but I think there is a difference. To apply something means to make it relevant. To make growth relevant, you have to put in the time to do the work.

Most people set the work aside because they either don’t have time or they think it’s cheesy. But, you will struggle to apply yourself to these tips and strategies if you don’t do the dirty work first.

If someone gives you a workbook to go along with a book, do it. It helps you dive deeper into your thoughts and how you feel about something. You may have a light bulb moment that helps you apply yourself to the new strategy.

If you are given a 90-day journal or decide to get one on your own, do it. Really put in the effort to do that journal every single day. If you miss a day, it’s okay. I miss days, too. But as James Clear would say, who is the author of Atomic Habits, never miss twice.

Sign up for freebies that speak to you and join someone’s newsletter that you find inspiring and positive. People who write those newsletters are people who want to help you. As a result of joining, you may get some awesome freebies, resources and programs down the line that will help you further your personal development goals even more!

To sum it up, you have to put in the work to get the results you want.

Big Takeaway

Work hard, be positive and apply yourself if you want to grow personally. Be a person who strives to be better everyday. Create a personal development goal and achieve it, for real. As a result, you’ll feel happy about your life. You got this!

Recommended Personal Development Books to Help You Achieve Your Goals

You’re a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero Mindset by Carol S. Dweck The Miracle of Mindfulness by Thich Nhat Hanh Feel the Fear… and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers Finish by Jon Acuff Expectation Hangover by Christine Hassler Daring Greatly by Brene Brown Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert Atomic Habits by James Clear

Here’s an interesting article about personal development movies to watch by Amen Oyiboke: https://www.bustle.com/p/15-movies-thatll-help-you-reach-your-self-improvement-goals-this-year-13245361

Remember everyone is deserving! Practice self-care and wellness today!

Your wellness partner,

Ash