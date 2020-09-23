Why Gratitude Rules

Did you know that gratitude is the simplest way to achieve happiness and greatness? Did you know that the moment you become aware of how rich, fortunate, and blessed you are, your life begins to take a turn towards positivity and prosperity?

“Oh, I’ve heard this so many times.” You might say.

But it is true. Gratitude is the secret path towards happiness and success.

Keep on reading so you can find out the magic gratitude brings to our lives.

Gratitude Makes You Happier

It’s difficult to be upset when you appreciate everything around you — that’s a simple fact. Like how the old saying goes, the wealthiest person is the person who is happy with what he has.

If you can be grateful for the fact you have a car instead of complaining about traffic jams, the long wait on the highway doesn’t seem intolerable anymore. If you can admire the sound of cicadas, then even the summer heat may become poetic.

Gratitude makes you happier because it helps you see the beauty of things you ignored before.

Each time I travel (or during COVID times, leave my home for a walk), I try to take a moment to savor my surroundings. Acknowledging sunshine or birds chirping immediately helps improve my gratitude and ease my anxiety.

Gratitude Eases Anxiety

How can you worry about things you don’t have when you focus on your blessings?

Gratitude is famous for working miracles against anxieties and depression. You become less concerned about your future when you can be grateful. Instead, you begin to tell yourself that everything is going to be okay.

Because you are still here, healthy and breathing. Because your future awaits you to explore.

You tell yourself: “Oh well, maybe I don’t have everything I want yet. But it could have been worse. It could have been a lot worse.”

Gratitude Makes You More Attractive

Tell me, who would you rather hang out with? Someone who seems to be impressed and happy about every incident in her life or can always complain about something, no matter how insignificant it might be?

Like a magnet, your gratitude will draw better people and more opportunities towards you. Eventually, you will create a positive cycle that could only take you further and higher in life.

When your heart is appreciative, the people around you will appreciate you in return. When your soul focuses on what you’ve gained instead of what you’ve lost, you will keep on winning as if a fairy has cast a magic spell.

Your Gratitude May Save Someone Else’s Day

Your waitress dropped off your food, and she tried her best to smile. You didn’t know, but she has been working double-shifts for a week without a break now.

You liked her attitude. So before giving her your credit card, you said: “You’ve been such a delight. Thank you for being our waitress tonight.”

And you saw her eyes lit up.

Does this sound familiar?

Trust me. There are days when your gratitude saves someone else’s life. So don’t hesitate to say “thank you” to the people around you. That might be all they needed to make it through another day.

Every day when we wake up, we choose to either be grateful or disgruntled that day. We get to decide if we are going to see sparkles around us or focus on the darkness that brings us down.

Want to change your life? Embrace your gratitude today.

Gratitude is the magic key that will unlock unlimited possibilities.

To find out more about me and my work, please visit my website or my Instagram account.