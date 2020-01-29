Why Gratitude Be Your Best Friend

I should be thankful for my life lessons, not blameful. I think this is a good one to get down early in life. I benefit from a regular check-in with God, not the other way around.

There is a beautiful Jesuit tradition that teaches one to seek God in all things, instead of focusing on selfish interests, and petty concerns.

By following the practice you learn to discern where God is working in your life and then consider how you should respond. The Jesuits ask three questions at the end of each day.

What is God doing in my life today? How did I respond? And where is God leading me tomorrow?

When I take time to contemplate and reflect on these questions, I realize I might be the main character in my story, but I’m complicit in a ton of subplots.

It becomes clear that I am not only responsible for my decisions but also the consequences.

My life reflects the choices I make, so setting aside time each day to seek out the wisdom of God, gives me an edge. And for this I am grateful.

When my life feels like a train wreck, I ask for help, and without fanfare, God gently re-positions my wayward attitude (like grey hair and menopause aren’t enough).

Sometimes the things that derail me are ridiculous, like finding the toilet paper roll empty, someone unfollows me on Twitter, or my text messages are blatantly ignored.

When I am finally able to see the humor in the situation, God rolls some two-ply my way and closes the proverbial door.

Regular reflection is a practice that sustains me especially when the situation is serious. With a simple prayer, God somehow reroutes my thoughts, and I avoid all sorts of trouble. When I stop pouting, I’m usually charmed by the new perspective.

It’s so simple. The sooner I ask for help, the sooner I’m back on track, and enjoying a more gracious view on life. Who is responsible for piloting this gig? Me. And who do I have to thank? The guy with the map!