Why Good Leadership Takes Practice

Good leadership requires practice, as it requires individuals to break old habits and instill new ones. Leadership is all about growth and leading as an example of healthy and steady self-development. Practice makes perfect when it comes to developing any skill. Leadership is no different, as leadership requires additional soft skills such as problem-solving, effective communication, empathy, time-management, productivity, and more. Leaders should keep the following in mind if they hope to be successful:

Don’t Project Onto Others

Leaders should be mindful of their thoughts and how those thoughts influence their actions. When a leader has negative perspectives, they might unconsciously project these views onto their colleagues or employees. Leaders have to practice being mindful at all times to ensure that they aren’t transferring their own fears or doubts onto their team members. Instead, leaders should instill good habits and positivity to promote growth for employees and themselves.

Finding an Effective Style

Leaders come in different shapes, sizes, and leadership styles. If a leader is looking into prioritizing their team, servant leadership may be a beneficial leadership style. Servant leadership means that leaders put their colleagues or employees first. In such an instance, employee morale is very significant. Leaders can boost employee morale by practicing the following:

  • Practicing empathy
  • Accepting feedback
  • Pushing a work-hard, play-hard mentality
  • Creating an effective incentive program
  • Delegating appropriately
  • Giving specified, public praise to employees
  • Providing training for employees
  • Avoiding micromanaging tendencies

Consistent Application

Employees need to see that their leaders make firm, educated business decisions. Uncertainty breeds doubt and leaves room for employees to question the qualifications of their leader. Leaders should always practice consistency and certainty to ensure that their employees feel confident moving forward. Having good leadership is one part of being a leader; the other part is the consistent application of leadership skills.

Stretch the Comfort Zone

Leaders should encourage innovations and constant progression. Typically, leaders do this by challenging themselves and stepping out of their comfort zones. This means that leaders must practice breaking old habits that keep them or their employees stagnant.

David Drumheller, Founder & Principal at JDM Ventures

Based in New York City but living in West Chester, David Drumheller is a distinguished real estate expert, consultant, and entrepreneur who has made quite the name for himself throughout the course of his career. When he is not at work, David is dedicated to spending as much time with his wife of eight years and two lovely children as possible. Together, the Drumheller family enjoys traveling, exploring their own area, and making new memories together. On his own, David enjoys playing a good round of golf — an interest he shared with his father, with whom he used to practice as a young boy. To learn more, be sure to visit David Drumheller's website!

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

