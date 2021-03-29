Why Going Green Has Some Mental Health Benefits

The environmental crisis has not only affected our good green earth, but it has also caused mental problems among the living. So, how can going green help you overcome this?

At the dawn of the 21st century, many physical illnesses were linked to mental ailments. But, most of the mental decline of humans today is often linked to the environmental decline over the course of the past few years. Ever since the first steam engine, human inventions have done wonders to make life easier.

On the contrary, the world that we live in has suffered the worst of it. This is why the trend to “go green” has quickened up in recent times. The major reason behind that is the connection towards better mental health. So, how does going green affect our mental health for the better? Let us see what we know.

Helps You Become Mindful, and Considerate

Out of all the main issues that depression, anxiety, and various other major mental problems cause is the lack of connectivity. This isn’t just about feeling connected to your loved ones, or the job that you do. It is about feeling a lack of empathy towards anything and everything. It disconnects you from the problems and sufferings of the other, and in such cases, a person barely cares about the environmental crisis.

So, how does going green uplift someone from that? The first step you take towards going green is considering it. Many say that even just imagining becoming an eco-friendly person makes you more mindful and considerate of the world than 70-80% of the world around you.

Helps Your Life Find a Purpose Greater Than Yourself

One of the major causes of mental decline in many people, particularly in the past 2-3 generations is the lack of purpose. The on-going political crisis, economical decline, and wars going around can bring down the mentality of people. So, finding a purpose is a far-fetch figment of imagination in a world where survival is the priority. This is why many people seldom think about some chief concerns of the “go-green” movement, such as the trees around us, the plastic or toxic waste. Even something as common as leaving the light-bulb turned on for unnecessary reasons or wasting water without any need to do so.

Yet, going green helps you overcome those odds. How is that? Not only because you become a part of something greater than yourself, but you become a small, yet effective pixel in the bigger picture of saving the world. Not only because you choose the environment around you over your luxury, but also because you find a purpose that is greater than anything can you relate to. That is why, in a world where survival is the main distress, going green helps you overcome those odds and helps you do something more than yourself.

A Sense Of Community Disperses Solitude

Loneliness, solitude, and isolation are the three main causes of depression in the world today. Considering how the majority of the world is in quarantine and has to keep social distancing intact in the past year or so, this has become even worse. Yet, becoming an eco-friendly person helps you become a part of a community that is greater than any pandemic. Because, if you are planting a tree in one corner of the world, another person in the same community is doing their part on the other edge of the globe.

So, not only does it make you a part of the community, but it also sheds any isolation. Considering how the majority of “go-green” organizations are constantly creating workshops, community meet-ups, and various other get-togethers. So, not only does it help the world around you, but it also helps you overcome the downward strut that you might find yourself in.

Drops The Risk Of Neurotic & Stress Problems

One of the many reasons that cause mental illnesses, the environmental problems around us are some of the most common. For instance, breathing issues can cause higher levels of anxiety. Why is that?

Polluted air causes distress, nausea, headaches and migraines

Polluted water might cause liver or abdominal diseases

Problems with the air and oxygen you breathe can give you lung issues

All of the physical stress can take its toll on the mind

So, how does going green prevent that? Considering that you become more aware of the life around you, including the animals, plants, and various other life-forms that exist on earth, you prefer to live in a more natural environment. Therefore, many people who go-green tend to focus on planting trees, living with plants, and employ a minimalist lifestyle. This not only prevents physical issues with the body but also erases any fears of neurotic issues.

So, How Can You Go Green?

Now that we understand some of the major benefits of it, how can one go green? Where does it begin? Many would think that living this lifestyle might require you to be rich, but that is not the case. Like any other great thing in life, this one has small beginnings too. So, here’s what you should do.

1. Recycle

One of the major causes of the world losing its greenness is the loss of trees, pollution, and lack of resources to get rid of solid waste. So, recycle where you can and when you can. In fact, this should be your priority.

2. Reuse

If you think a product can be reused, instead of trashing it, employ it for some other purposes. A good example of this is a bottle of water cut up in half, with flowers planted in it.

3. Buy Biodegradable Products

Because of the growing issues with plastic, many organizations around the globe are using biodegradable elements to source their products. Do your research and see where you can use them and leave as little solid waste as possible. Remember, the packaging is important too when it comes to eco-friendliness and it’s not just the product you should evaluate.

4. Use Digital Methods

One of the major problems is the usage of paper. So, going online can reduce that, as emails, online payments et cetera would help you reduce solid waste as well.

5. Use Lights Only In Need

A light bulb left on in today’s world causes more harm than you know. Using it less would mean less electricity and lesser burning of fossil fuels. Use lights only when necessary.

6. Avoid Using Plastic

One of the major causes of distress in the environment is plastic. Try using replacement material and avoid other resources that harm the environment.

7. Switch Off Screens When Not In Use

Much like light bulbs, the more your computer, TV, or mobile phone stays on, the higher the usage of electricity will go. Try to turn them on only when you have to. Or, buy environment-friendly products.

8. Travel Light And Only When Needed

Traveling a lot means using airplanes, boats, trains, and other methods of commute. All of which contribute to carbon emission. Using these methods less can help you play your part.

9. Buy An Electric Vehicle

If you use a vehicle that has a petrol or diesel engine, then try to replace it with an EV.

10. Make Lunch Instead Of Buying It

Buying lunch from outside can increase plastic and solid waste. Try to make your own lunch to avoid this.

Wrapping It Up

These are some of the benefits of going green, as environmental issues and climate change are real. Almost all the entire scientist community considers climate change as a major threat. Play your part, and improve not only yourself but also the good green earth, the only one that we have.