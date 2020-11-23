Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Giving Is More Critical Now Than Ever Before

By

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its ravaging toll, nonprofit organizations are burning their midnight oil to provide the required relief. Besides, corporations are joining the battle to help the homeless and reduce the spread of the lethal virus. It is incredible to see individuals teaming up to support crucial projects.

Here are ways to continue donating amid the pandemic.

Donate to Nonprofit Organizations

Some people may be wondering how they can donate to this noble cause. It is pretty simple; people should liaise with their favorite charity and ask them how they can continue giving amid the pandemic. An act of generosity is more important now than before. Numerous charity organizations face financial hurdles due to the postponement of walkathons, galas, runs, in-person events, and face to face fundraising.

On the other hand, organizations are urged to give their support now instead of the usual end of the year donations. It is inspiring to see numerous organizations donating to support local hospitals and vulnerable families. This is the moment to evaluate how your business or family can do to help others.

Volunteer for Organizations That Are Providing Critical Services

Due to health considerations, volunteers who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus were restricted from their traditional commitments. This created a shortage of personnel in nonprofit organizations that depend on volunteers to deliver services. As companies and other well-wishers donate food pantries, people’s need to deliver the items continues to grow. 

You can reach out to a local organization and ask how you can donate your time while still protecting yourself. Additionally, people can conduct an online search to see volunteer opportunities in their area. There is a wide range of services that people can donate; they can offer to deliver items, assist in grant writing, or serve as crisis counselors.

Advocate for Organizations and Individuals in Need of Help

Since people are anxious, they are confused about how to offer their help during the pandemic. People who are willing to help but don’t know what to do should consider sharing information with their friends, family, and colleagues on social media on how to cope with the devastating effects of the pandemic. As you check on your friends and remind them to stay safe, take that opportunity to encourage them to continue supporting their favorite charities.

    Chart Westcott, Co-Founder and COO at Ikarian Capital

    Chart Westcott currently serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Ikarian Capital, LLC. He works for the company as a long/short equity biotech focused investment adviser. Chart completed his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University and received a BA in History. He then went on to receive his JD in Law from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. He was able to focus on both corporate transactions and tax law.

    Aside from his professional career, Chart Westcott has been heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors. He currently serves on the board of many different philanthropic organizations.

