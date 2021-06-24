Why Getting Rid Of Your House and Living in a Truck Can Be Good For You

There has been an increase in people looking at alternatives to living a “normal life.” Normal life, in this example, would be settling down in one spot, buying a house, and living happily ever after. But there is an increasing trend of people wanting to live a more nomadic life.

A simple YouTube search will show you many videos of people converting trucks and cars into living spaces and ditching the “normal” way of living and becoming free. There are benefits to changing your lifestyle, ditching the house, and taking your life on the road.

See the world

Living in a house restricts you to one location. You cannot just lift your house if you decide you want something different. The view out of your window in your house isn’t going to change.

This is one of the reasons that people choose to live in a truck or a car. You have the freedom to go wherever you want, whenever you want. The open road is your house.

Fancy taking a drive to the beach and living by it for a few weeks? No problem.

Fancy waking up to the view of tropical trees and flowers? No problem.

As long as there is a path that you can drive on, you can take yourself around the world and see whatever you like.

Save Money

How much are your monthly costs on your house? You have your mortgage, utility bills, and house insurance.

Do you spend money on house improvements like carpeting, painting, material goods?

Owning a house comes with a price, which can be fairly expensive. But when you are living in a car or truck, you can avoid all of that. You might have an initial outlay making sure that your vehicle is comfortable to live in, but then you only have the cost of petrol, servicing, and money that you put aside in case you need mobile truck repair.

If you compare both costs, it is easy to see why people turn to living in a vehicle.

Freedom

There is no feeling like waking up and being totally free. Your only worries are making sure your car drives, that you can earn money regularly, and that you have something to eat

It’s the feeling of being unshackled from the “normal” life people tell you that you must live. There is hardly any location that you cannot visit. You can turn up and leave wherever you are with the turn of a key.

This lifestyle can be liberating and can help people be happier with their life.

So the next time you want to buy a house, first think about what this means. Do you want to be stuck in the same location for the rest of your life, or do you want to up and leave at the drop of a hat? Do you want to constantly pump money into your house for improvements, maintenance, and running costs, or do you want to save more money? If you want freedom, want to save money, and want to see the world then living in a truck is for you.