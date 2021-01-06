Why Getting Curious About Your Child’s Learning is the Key to Their Educational Success

Most schools’ curriculums are developed around and cater to a certain type of learner; however, we are discovering more and more that many learners don’t always thrive in this type of educational environment. And with distance learning at an all-time high, families are feeling the struggle now more than ever.

The great news is, is that every student can be taught how to learn, and they can actually love to learn if it’s taught in a way that works for them!

Meet Rachel Kapp – Educational Therapist for Learners with ADHD

Rachel, Founder of Kapp Ed Therapy, grew up in Los Angeles, and began tutoring students in high school, eventually choosing to pursue a career in education. Rachel was teaching preschool and saw that her 4-year-old students were all learning very differently. She was inspired by the ones who were learning in more unique ways, which led her to research and find out more about ET. Rachel later went on to receive a Masters Degree in Educational Therapy. She hasn’t looked back since! Instead she has opened up an Educational Therapy practice in Beverly Hills and launched a podcast called , “the Learn Smarter” podcast.

About Rachel’s Educational Therapy Services

Rachel’s goal for every client is for them to become a successful, independent and autonomous learner so that they no longer need educational therapy. She loves working with learners and families of varying learning profiles including executive functioning support, ADHD, reading and writing remediation, and more. Rachel says, “Our approach is fun, engaging, and focused on the individualized needs of each learner. We honor what is wonderful about each student and let them shine while mitigating any weaknesses”

Helping to Build a Love for Learning

Rachel and Kapp Ed Therapy shows us that every student can be taught how to learn in a way that works for them. With the right “toolbox,” every student can learn to take responsibility for their learning. As adults, teachers, and parents it’s important to become aware of how our children learn best, especially if they are struggling to meet expectations. If we can get children to love the learning process, they have the potential to thrive!