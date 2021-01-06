Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Getting Curious About Your Child’s Learning is the Key to Their Educational Success

Why Getting Curious About Your Child’s Learning is the Key to Their Educational Success Most schools’ curriculums are developed around and cater to a certain type of learner; however, we are discovering more and more that many learners don’t always thrive in this type of educational environment. And with distance learning at an all-time high, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Why Getting Curious About Your Child’s Learning is the Key to Their Educational Success

Most schools’ curriculums are developed around and cater to a certain type of learner; however, we are discovering more and more that many learners don’t always thrive in this type of educational environment. And with distance learning at an all-time high, families are feeling the struggle now more than ever.

The great news is, is that every student can be taught how to learn, and they can actually love to learn if it’s taught in a way that works for them!

Meet Rachel Kapp – Educational Therapist for Learners with ADHD

Rachel, Founder of Kapp Ed Therapy, grew up in Los Angeles, and began tutoring students in high school, eventually choosing to pursue a career in education.  Rachel was teaching preschool and saw that her 4-year-old students were all learning very differently. She was inspired by the ones who were learning in more unique ways, which led her to research and find out more about ET. Rachel later went on to receive a Masters Degree in Educational Therapy. She hasn’t looked back since! Instead she has opened up an Educational Therapy practice in Beverly Hills and launched a podcast called , “the Learn Smarter” podcast.

About Rachel’s Educational Therapy Services

Rachel’s goal for every client is for them to become a successful, independent and autonomous learner so that they no longer need educational therapy. She loves working with learners and families of varying learning profiles including executive functioning support, ADHD, reading and writing remediation, and more.  Rachel says, “Our approach is fun, engaging, and focused on the individualized needs of each learner. We honor what is wonderful about each student and let them shine while mitigating any weaknesses”

Helping to Build a Love for Learning

Rachel and Kapp Ed Therapy shows us that every student can be taught how to learn in a way that works for them. With the right “toolbox,” every student can learn to take responsibility for their learning.  As adults, teachers, and parents it’s important to become aware of how our children learn best, especially if they are struggling to meet expectations.  If we can get children to love the learning process, they have the potential to thrive!

    Sophia Meyers

    Freelance writer, love writing about people's stories and successes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Leadership of our future” With Penny Bauder & Angela Whitaker-Williams

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Education in the post pandemic world

    by Arun Kapur
    Community//

    Vertical Literacy: Reimagining the 21st-Century University

    by Otto Scharmer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.