Why Financial Planning is a Confidence Killer with Special Guest Juli Erhart-Graves

I’ve Got Money On My Mind, And It’s Stressing Me Out

Fear of financial failure is an enormous stress for me.

And I know I’m far from being alone.

Studies show that insecurities over money affect women regardless of age, marital status, socioeconomic class.

From Bag Lady Syndrome, to angst over whether you can really trust someone else to manage your money – if left unchecked, money worries can tear your confidence to shreds.

So let’s talk about it.

This episode, we’re digging in with Juli Erhart-Graves, head of Worley Erhart-Graves’ Financial Advisors, on the source of common money insecurities and what it takes to feel more secure and confident in your financial life.

Keep an ear out for:

– The difference between real and projected financial confidence

– How to find a right financial planner you can feel (genuinely) confident about

– The role of having the right motivators in smarter financial planning

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.