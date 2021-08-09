Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Financial Planning is a Confidence Killer with Special Guest Juli Erhart-Graves

From Bag Lady Syndrome, to angst over whether you can really trust someone else to manage your money – if left unchecked, money worries can tear your confidence to shreds.

I’ve Got Money On My Mind, And It’s Stressing Me Out

Fear of financial failure is an enormous stress for me.

And I know I’m far from being alone.

Studies show that insecurities over money affect women regardless of age, marital status, socioeconomic class.

So let’s talk about it.

This episode, we’re digging in with Juli Erhart-Graves, head of Worley Erhart-Graves’ Financial Advisors, on the source of common money insecurities and what it takes to feel more secure and confident in your financial life.

Keep an ear out for:

– The difference between real and projected financial confidence

– How to find a right financial planner you can feel (genuinely) confident about

– The role of having the right motivators in smarter financial planning

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

