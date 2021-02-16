Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Female Leadership is more Important than Ever

It’s now become obvious that COVID-19 is here to stay. More than 6 months have passed and still, there is no end in sight. It could take a while before a vaccine becomes available. As states begin to reopen, those businesses that survived the tough times must find new ways to cope. There is an […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s now become obvious that COVID-19 is here to stay. More than 6 months have passed and still, there is no end in sight. It could take a while before a vaccine becomes available. As states begin to reopen, those businesses that survived the tough times must find new ways to cope. There is an urgent need for leaders that will inspire employees to work together under a common spirit of enthusiasm and devotion for the company. People need to be proud of their jobs so that they can do everything in their power to safeguard the business.

In a perfect world, anyone could become a great leader and inspire others. Unfortunately, most decision-makers are influenced by personal bias and selfish interests. Most leaders still use the Kohlberg model of moral development and focus more on hierarchy and sticking to procedures and guidelines. Interestingly, women have a more adaptive and relational leadership style. They are more likely to care about those affected by the decision.

However, relational decisions aren’t used by female leaders alone, some of their male counterparts use it too. This leadership style is more relevant today than at any other time. Unlike ‘traditional’ hierarchical leadership, relational decision-makers don’t use a ‘guideline’ to make rules. They are more spontaneous and act according to what they feel is right. As part of the decision-making process, these leaders will ask all sorts of questions to understand how employees feel.

The main reason why most businesses collapsed during the pandemic is hierarchical decision making. The top management made most of the decisions without considering the low-level workers. Most employees were laid off and those that were left no longer felt motivated to continue working. As a result, productivity reduced and sales slowed down. In the end, those businesses had to close down to shield themselves from further damage.

If those managers had used relational leadership, the outcome could have been better. Now more than ever, businesses need to make their employees feel proud of their work. They need to instill a sense of purpose and esprit de corps for better results.

Moving forward, businesses should consider hiring more female leaders to create a more human-focused work environment. It is now clear that employees matter as much as the company.

    Bricole Reincke, Vice President at Interactive Metronome

    Bricole Reincke lives in Southwest Ranches where, on top of her career as an executive, she has her own curated hobbies and interests to occupy her free time and help her relax and unwind from her busy profession. On top of creating art through photography, oil painting, crafting, jewelry, and making leather, Bricole is also a competitive equestrian.

    In her career, Bricole Reincke is the Vice President for Interactive Metronome, based in Sunrise, Florida. In her 16 years with the company, Bricole has worked several marketing lead positions before stepping into her current executive role.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán from Pexels
    Community//

    The Key to Master for Effective Leadership as Told by Mitchell Russo

    by Bianca Rodriguez
    Image: Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    12 Quotes to Motivate You to Leadership Success

    by John Eades
    Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash
    Community//

    Leadership in Everyday Life

    by Michelle Seidling, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.