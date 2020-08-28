Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Feeling Stressed Can be a Good Thing

How to work through stressful triggers and grow your development

Being triggered

I see the message pop up on my phone and my entire body fills with anxiety. My scalp tenses, my tummy gets butterflies (or more like wasps rampaging around) and I feel hot and stressed. I’ve been triggered. I know that whatever is in this message will be full of drama and stress. From years of knowing this person I can almost predict what it will say.

For years I’d bite back, defend myself and need to respond. I’d debate back and forth getting angrier and angrier because the person just couldn’t see my perspective. But I’m starting to see it differently. I can see now that no matter how much I explain my side of the story, this person just can’t change. They don’t want to…and that’s fine. We can’t change people and I need to stop focusing on them and start focusing on me.

I have a tendency to avoid my feelings by eating food. It’s a coping mechanism that a lot of people use but it doesn’t have to just be food. It could be alcohol, drugs, sex, social media, watching TV, shopping, excessive exercise or whatever you’re addicted to. When you find yourself being triggered by a situation use the following steps to work through it instead of turning to your addiction.

Identify how you’re feeling

  1. I felt excluded
  2. I felt powerless
  3. I felt unheard
  4. I felt scolded
  5. I felt judged
  6. I felt blamed
  7. I felt disrespected
  8. I felt lack of affection
  9. I felt uncared for
  10. I felt lonely
  11. I felt ignored
  12. I felt like I couldn’t be honest
  13. I felt like the bad guy
  14. I felt forgotten
  15. I felt unsafe
  16. I felt unloved
  17. I felt like that was unfair
  18. I felt frustrated
  19. I felt disconnected
  20. I felt trapped
  21. I felt lack of passion
  22. I felt like I couldn’t speak up
  23. I felt manipulated
  24. I felt controlled

(list from The Gottman Institute)

Write it down

Grab your journal and write down how the situation made you feel and why

  • Is there a moment in the past where I’ve felt like this?
  • Is this a recurring pattern for me?
  • Is feeling this way doing me any good?
  • Was my reaction intensity appropriate or am I carrying over feelings from past experiences?

Just to be clear all of your feelings are valid and acceptable and it’s important to acknowledge them. However, sometimes if we’ve experienced a similar situation in the past, we’re instantly transported back to the original moment and we react with the intensity of emotion behind it that maybe we didn’t need for the current situation.

In the future if the same thing happens you could try to see it from a slightly different perspective or at least know where your heightened emotions are coming from.When you acknowledge your feelings it takes the power out of it and you will start to feel calmer, understood and heard.

Triggers are a good thing

Being triggered doesn’t feel very nice at the time but when you start to write down your feelings and work through them, the pain and stress will begin to lessen. The more you dive into it and feel it, the more you will heal it. Eventually when the same thing happens in the future you can have a completely different reaction and it won’t have the same meaning behind it.

Talk about it

If you do come across big feelings it can be really helpful to talk about it with someone who makes you feel safe. A great friend, family member, counsellor or therapist. Never suffer on your own, there are so many people who can help you work through it.

Do what feels right

I chose not to respond to the text message. After a lot of self reflection and journaling I came to the conclusion that it’s not worth my time and energy. No matter how I respond to this person the result is always the same, a fight, and I just don’t have room for that in my life.

I’m grateful for this trigger because it’s allowed me to overcome challenges in my life and grow as a person. There’s always a lesson in any negative situation, you just need to look for it.

