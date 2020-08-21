Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Failure Should Never Stop You

We never know what to expect from the future. But, we all know that if we never give up, we will have a better future. That is not as easy as it sounds. But, it's worth it.

It’s 2020 and the global pandemic crises is taking too much of everything. Too much lives, too much time, too much money, too much resources. Kevin couldn’t have imagined that during a global health pandemic he could build his real estate marketing business to seven figures.

He is the co-founder of Key Marketing Real Estate, a results-driven real estate lead generation agency.

After plateauing in a 10-year career in elevator construction, and failing to monetize his social media accounts with a 200k plus following, Kevin knew there was an opportunity to build the life he wanted while making the impact on others he desired.

After having moderate success for a few local California real estate agents, the firm began to grow and more realtors took notice of the results Kevin was getting for his clients, Kevin realized that he had a unique process that he could share with others. And his lead generation business was born.

Now he helps real estate agents and brokers generate a predictable stream of exclusive qualified leads.

The results speak for themselves: Kevin’s “done for you” advertising campaigns allow agents to generate their desired amount of real estate leads, resulting in appointments and predictable closings month to month. His is the only system on the market that actually guarantees closings.

How?

In Kevin’s attempt to grow his business, he checked off many of the prerequisites for networking, referrals, and other cold outreach strategies. But he quickly realized that a one to one outreach approach would not be enough to predictably grow his business.

Plus, he felt overworked and wanted more time to spend with his family.

Kev knew there must be a better way, so he started experimenting with paid traffic, and now has a one to many that provides an endless supply of prospects to his pipeline. This strategy is the same one he implements for his real estate partners to help grow their business.

Because of this experience, Kevin believes strongly that realtors should be in control of their entire sales process. “Traditionally, agents have been slaves to big-box lead generation companies. But with my system, realtors and brokers learn how to build their own marketing ecosystems.”

Kevin Charlie French is the COO and co-founder of Key Marketing Real Estate and is a devoted husband and father. He was able to grow his real estate marketing business to 7-figures during the pandemic. Click here to find out about his 3 Closings Guaranteed System.

