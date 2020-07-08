Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Failure Is Not A Dirty Word

So often our fear of failure feeds our self-doubt and before we know it our ‘I can’t’ has suffocated any ‘I can’. We ask ourselves ‘Who would listen to me?’, ‘Do I have the experience to do this?’, ‘What if this fails?’. To be brilliant we have to see failure not as a dirty word […]

By
Failure

So often our fear of failure feeds our self-doubt and before we know it our ‘I can’t’ has suffocated any ‘I can’. We ask ourselves ‘Who would listen to me?’, ‘Do I have the experience to do this?’, ‘What if this fails?’.

To be brilliant we have to see failure not as a dirty word but rather as an invitation to courage and an opportunity to learn how to become more. 

It was General Colin Powell that said, ‘There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure’.

Oprah Winfrey said, “Failing is another stepping stone to greatness.”

We have to be willing to fail – because this is bravery, this is courage, this is determination, this is a willingness to try and change things. The future is asking us to challenge the status quo, to disrupt thinking, to be courageous and brave, to drive change, to face our fears.

The Fear of Failure

The reality is most of us are conditioned to fear failure and this is fuelled by what we learn at school, work and in the media.

We’re taught that failure is wrong, and that taking risk is dangerous. It has a crippling effect for many of us on a daily basis. At school, everything is either right or wrong: pass or fail. At work, performance reviews focus on our weaknesses and 360-degree reviews allow others to critique our behaviours. Media spotlights individuals’ weak spots or negative stories—and, at worst—even when they are successfully achieving, they are slammed in an effort to dig up dirt and create headlines to knock them down a peg or two.

It becomes easier to ‘stay safe’ rather than putting ourselves out there where we risk looking stupid or being vilified.

Befriend Failure

If you look at some of the most successful individuals in play today, at some stage they have ‘failed’ and shown courage and strength in coming back from the edge.

Richard Branson has failed and gotten up more times than many other entrepreneurs have made a decision. He befriended failure as an invitation to keep following his dreams. While inventor Sir James Dyson, the beloved designer of the vacuum cleaner, went through 5127 prototypes and 5126 ‘failures’ to get his phenomenally successful first model right. That’s a lot of what could be termed complete and utter failure.

Befriending failure is facing the fear head-on, exploring all the options while breathing deeply, trusting yourself, turning negative thoughts into positive and then quite simply just doing it.

Invitation to courage

If you want to do things differently, to challenge the norm or play a bigger game it takes a lot of courage to move forward in the face of possible failure. Negotiating a pay rise, resetting work boundaries, deciding to be part, or not, of a changing organisation, saying no—everything takes a lot of courage. And while it’s easy to say, it’s hard to do. It takes a level of self-belief to challenge the traditional: the ‘it’s always been like that’ or even ‘this is how I’ve always done it’.

It means going against the status quo.

Unicorns and rainbows won’t happen 100 per cent of the time. The reality is there will be failures and mistakes. But if we are going to change anything we have to embrace the notion that failure is not a dirty word, stare it in the face and say, ‘I’m coming for you anyway’, knowing this is a necessity for driving change and progress.

A fear of failure doesn’t mean full stop – it means do it anyway, be brave, and go for it.

Janine Garner

Janine Garner, Best selling author, international speaker and mentor at Curious Minds AUS Pty Ltd

Janine is a global thought leader on connection. She is obsessed about the power of connection and how this helps to build brilliant relationships, unlock incredible and innovative collaborations, unleash leadership potential and ultimately help businesses make money, drive performance and fuel momentum.

Janine spent 20 years working her way across the world putting together award-winning marketing campaigns and strategies for high-profile brands like Ralph Lauren, Oroton, Jaeger, Sainsbury’s Homebase and Citizen Watches.

It was whilst working as a senior leader that she learnt about the power of connection and what it takes to unlock the brilliance in teams and leaders.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker, educator and author, Janine has worked with thousands of high-profile leaders from around the world and helped countless of Australia’s top 50 ASX companies and multinationals - EY, CBRE, DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard, Micro Focus, Optus and CBA to name a few.

She is the best-selling author of It’s Who You Know – How a network of 12 key people can fast-track your success and From Me To We – why commercial collaboration will future proof business, leaders and personal success. Her latest book Be Brilliant – how to lead a life of influence is available in bookstores around the world

Janine holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aston University, UK and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the same university in 2016. She is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School in The Art and Practice of Leadership, a partner at Thought Leaders Global and has won an International Stevie Award in recognition of her work. Her signature leadership development program, Take The Lead, has been a finalist for two consecutive years in the Australian Human Resources Institute Awards.

On top of this Janine is super proud to have completed two Tough Mudder and one Spartan race and enjoys the hardest challenge of all - raising 3 teenage children.

When not on TV or radio, Janine’s thoughts and insights are regularly published in the media at The Huffington Post, CEO Magazine, Success Magazine, BRW, Women’s Agenda, AIM and The Australian. She is also the host of her own podcast, Unleashing Brilliance, featuring the untold stories of individual success from people around the world.

Janine believes that today, more than ever we need people, teams and companies willing to put in the extra needed to be truly brilliant. That we need leaders who are connected to their purpose and who will drive change. We need individuals brilliant enough to lead both in today’s complex environment and into tomorrow’s unknowns. This requires collaboration, transformation and leverage and it demands better conversations, training and connection.

Janine believes everyone has brilliance within waiting to be unleashed. This is what being really remarkable is. This is the power that you have to be your brilliant self, to make the remarkable happen and this is why she does the work that she does.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

To Live, is to Have the Courage to Fail

by Mary Oloumi
Community//

These 7 Ways Will Help You Reframe Your Fear Of Failure

by Tony Fahkry
Community//

To Be A Failure

by Cheryl Cyr

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.