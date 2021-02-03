Why Executives Should Hold Company-Wide Meetings

When it comes to business, holding a company-wide meeting can be a challenging task. Getting every single person in your company involved is almost impossible. Thanks to technology, it has been easier for company-wide meetings to operate. Executives should use this time to share news about the company, whether it may be good or bad. One of the greatest things about company-wide meetings is that most of the information is being told to everyone simultaneously. The last thing you want is for people to feel left out and unworthy of knowing information before someone else. To have everyone on the same page and save yourself from repeating yourself a million times, hold company-wide meetings when you think it’s appropriate. Here are a few benefits of company-wide meetings that all executives should know about.

Bring People Together

If your company has various locations with teams working on the same project, it could be nice to get everyone together to meet and get to know more about each other. It’s essential to make people feel part of a company to all embrace the same company mission. Including everyone in the challenges that your company faces gives them a sense of ownership and belonging in the company.

Grow and Innovate

A significant advantage of company-wide meetings is the influx of ideas that will come out of them. Since many of the people involved don’t see each other, they can use it to combine innovative ideas. For example, if your marketing team is struggling with a project, this would be the best time for them to get advice and opinions from members of the media and community teams. Company-wide meetings also push employees to stay on track with their work as projects will be brought up in discussion. When new initiatives are brought up in one meeting, employees are more likely to be well prepared for the next.

Company-wide meetings can take some time and hard work but can lead to great success. People are always looking for new ways to grow within their company, so providing a safe space can benefit everyone. A company that cares should make it a point to make everyone feel at home in their workplace.