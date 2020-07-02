Why Every Man Should Take Up Boxing As A Sport – Piergiulio Ruhe

Boxing is one of the most popular combat sports. Millions of people train for boxing every day and watch the biggest boxing events. When executed with proper technique, boxing is as efficient as it is smooth in generating powerful punches and beautiful evasive defense. Also, it involves forethought and strategy, making it very much like a chess game. There are many sports that can help you defend yourself. But I think boxing is the most effective one, especially when facing more than one attacker. Because when fighting with multiple attackers, the last thing you want is to get the fight to the ground. Because if someone of your opponents manages to take you down the others can start kicking you or just smash you says Piergiulio Ruhe

The ultimate goal of the combat sports/martial arts is not having to use them. After you gain some experience in boxing and you become aware that you can hurt other people, you will become much more confident but you will also try to resolve conflicts peacefully. You can fool yourself about how often you run or go to the gym, but fight night tells no lies. Unless you want to suffer the pain of embarrassment, you train hard every day. There’s nothing more enjoyable than slugging it out for a few rounds.

It’s great stress relief and you’re getting in shape. Boxing is also the first time many people are objectively judged. This assessment gives them a goal and a challenge to overcome. Bad things happen quickly. Good things tend to take a little longer.” All progress takes time. If you want things to happen quickly, you won’t last long in training.Boxing weeds out people who expect quick fixes. If you never pushed yourself to your limits you will never know them. That’s the case with many untrained people. They don’t know what they can do and what they can’t, simply because they live in their comfort zone. Moreover, the boxer has a life motto which he is following since years.“Your life has no remote control.

Get up and control your life by yourself.” He believes that it is all about control over things. “Never make a habit which becomes an addiction”, he added. He further even stated that he got into boxing not because of his hobby but because of his passion for the sport. While speaking about his successful run as a boxer, he revealed that he follows 5 secrets in his life including discipline, willpower, self-confidence, implementation capability and dedication.

Boxing makes your confidence soar

Confidence is the key to getting anywhere in life. If you don’t believe in yourself, then why should anyone else? If hitting the weights makes you feel strong, wait until you know that your fists can defend you.

Boxing teaches discipline

Improved Total-Body Strength

All that punching, kicking, and jumping requires a surprising amount of strength. Think about it – most professional heavy bags weigh at least 100 pounds. During a boxing workout, you may punch or kick a bag hundreds of times, requiring your upper body, lower body, and core to engage as you make contact with the bag. Plus, most boxing gyms incorporate other strength training moves into a boxing workout.

Increasing your strength

Although it’s not necessary to be strong to be a good boxer, you will probably gain some strength while training for boxing. Especially when doing exercises such as weighted shadowboxing, push-ups, pull-ups or medicine ball throwing.You can burn tremendous calories hitting the heavy bag. If you compete—and I recommend every man compete in a boxing match at least once—the training will turn you into a beast.

If you can handle boxing training, you can become whatever you want.