Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Equality Can’t Wait

Equality can't wait...and it's going to take all of us working together to achieve.

By

Equality Can’t Wait. It sounds like a tagline or trending hashtag on Twitter, but it is so much more than just a catchphrase. Thanks to Melinda Gates, it is a powerful movement of men and women joining forces and committing to achieve equality in our lifetime. The World Economic Forum estimates that it will take another 208 years to achieve equality in the United States.

208 years.

Gates founded Equality Can’t Wait to shrink that number, and the movement is quickly gaining momentum. Celebrities, business leaders, authors and influencers have joined her to support and advocate for equality across gender, politics, and economic opportunity. Sarah Silverman, Carol Burnett, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and several other comedians are featured in a powerful video with Gates declaring “208 years is no joke,” and urging people to get involved so that we can see equality in our lifetime.

Women currently make up 51% of our country’s population yet hold only 24% of the seats in Congress. We are the only developed nation where maternal mortality rates are rising. Women earn more college and graduate degrees than men, but men are seventy percent more likely to be executives than women their same age. In 2018, there were more Fortune 500 CEOs named James than women. Just this month, women officially make up more of the workforce than men. The statistics are numerous, and all add up to a society that has reached its breaking point. We are ready for a change.

208 is a damning, daunting number. What it’s not, however, is destiny.

Melinda Gates

Equality Can’t Wait is Gates’s rejection of another 208 years of inequality. “208 is a damning, daunting number. What it’s not, however, is destiny,” she writes. Gender equality has been severely underfunded in this country. It’s estimated that for every $1 spent on gender equality by private donors there are $9.27 spent on higher education and $4.85 on the arts. Further, 90 percent of money donated to women’s issues is specifically going towards women’s reproductive health. Gates understands that if we are to make progress towards equality we must increase our available resources, and she hopes to do just that with this movement.

Equality Can’t Wait seeks to unite people across sectors around a common goal – equality. It seeks to shrink the number of years until equality is reality. By capitalizing on the momentum created by thousands of organizations dedicated to issues of equality and supporting them through her company Pivotal Ventures, Melinda Gates is hoping to lead the way for all of us to achieve gender equality in our lifetimes. And she knows it’s possible. Twenty years ago she read a statistic in the New York Times that hundreds of thousands of children in developing countries were dying from preventable diseases. Her foundation, along with several other concerned organizations, formed a new organization – Gavi – and have since seen a forty percent decrease in the number of children who die before their fifth birthday.

Like the statistic Gates read in the New York Times two decades ago, the World Economic Forum’s latest findings have again inspired her to start Equality Can’t Wait. Let’s hope the result is the same – that people are inspired to get involved, work together, and decrease the number of years to realize gender equality. Stay In The Game is committed to doing our part by keeping women employed…we hope you’ll join us in the fight because #EqualityCantWait.

Mona Andrews, Founder & CEO at Stay In The Game

A successful entrepreneur for over two decades, Mona Andrews is intimately familiar with the issues women face in today’s workplaces. She is the Founder and CEO of two successful business process outsourcing companies: Executive Financial Enterprises, Inc. (EFE) and Stay In The Game. EFE has been operating for over twenty years and was named one of the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses by Diversity Business. Stay In The Game exists to keep women in the workforce. It is focused on providing flexible employment opportunities to highly educated women who need to strike a balance between their careers and caregiving responsibilities. In its first year, Stay In The Game launched a flagship program with two universities matching graduate students with internship opportunities and is working on a third. Andrews’s revolutionary model was awarded a gold Stevie Award in 2019's American Business Awards. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

It’s About Time We Closed the Gender Gap

by Gemma Toner
Melinda Gates
Community//

Equality Can’t Wait!

by Pat Mitchell
Community//

The Future Is Not Female, It’s Inclusive

by Daniella Asantewaa

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.