Why Entrepreneurs Should Adopt a Morning Routine

Not everyone is a morning person, but adopting a morning routine can certainly help entrepreneurs get a head start on their day. This morning routine gives entrepreneurs some “me time” that they otherwise don’t get due to their workload—something that’s vital when trying to avoid burnout or a plunge in morale. If you’re struggling to start your day off right, here are a few ways you can attempt to adopt a morning routine.

The most obvious way to start getting yourself into a morning routine is to wake up early. Six in the morning might seem early to some people, but some entrepreneurs get up as early as four or five in the morning. This gives you plenty of time to fully wake up, prepare for the day ahead, and enjoy some time to yourself before you’re expected to be “on” for your employees. Don’t set a jarring alarm to wake you in the morning—find a soothing alarm that’ll wake you up gently rather than with a blaring noise in your ear.

Once you’re awake, try exercising before your workday. Not only is it good for your physical health to be active, but it can do wonders for setting your mind at ease. Regular exercise increases your energy levels and improves both your thinking abilities and memories. It also gives you a chance to clear your mind of any negative thoughts and reduce stress while you work out. The exercise you get doesn’t have to be intense; doing some yoga or going for a short walk is just as good as a full-body workout.

Make sure you don’t skip out on breakfast. Breakfast being the most important meal of the day isn’t just a saying: it’s a fact. Eating in the morning will help jumpstart your metabolism and give you the energy you need to get through the day. Along with breakfast, habitually drink one or two glasses of water in the morning. This will assist in fueling your body while improving your focus.

While getting into your new morning routine, avoid checking your email or any social media. This time is meant for you, not for your social media feed. Instead, use your alone time and write in a journal instead. Document your thoughts and feelings on paper, write out your goals, and describe whatever else is on your mind in your journal. This will help you remember what’s important and get any negative thoughts out of your head before the day starts.

Finally, try meditation before your workday. Adding meditation to your morning routine can do wonders for your stress levels as it helps you relax and decompress.

.

.

Learn more from Hardwick Caldwell, Charleston, at hardwickcaldwellcharleston.net