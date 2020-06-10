Why Energy Matters.

Everyone has the potential to grow. To become CHARISMATIC.

Yet it seems to be so much easier for some individuals than others.

With so much going on in the world right now, how can you captivate the attention of people around you?

BY CONNECTING TO YOURSELF AND OPENING UP YOUR ENERGY.

When you feel confident and passionate about what you are doing, you radiate an energy that creates attraction and attention. That is why charismatic people have an incredible presence that emanates from them. It is their energy that acts like an irresistible MAGNETIC FORCE.

Your energy fluctuates all the time, every second.

Whether you are feeling happy, or feeling like pushed against the wall, you can feel it in your bones, in your heart, in your flow.

When we operate from a place of fear, with high stress levels, we are unable to feel what is really going energetically in our bodies.

Like immune to any feelings.

Have you ever entered a meeting room thinking that you could “cut the atmosphere with a knife” if you had one?

Have you ever spent time with someone who has sucked your will to live?

Truth is, our energy is constantly interacting with the subtle energy of what’s happening in the world and those around us. Which can be challenging in a business context, particularly for our leaders.

As more organisations embrace the value of increasing the emotional intelligence of their leadership team, this prompted me to explore how we can help our leaders tune into their natural energetic high and lows, and go from operating in “survival mode” to “GROWTH MODE”.

One of the tools I use is to switch off the conscious mind, and to connect with your unconscious mind, through guided meditation and energy work.

I observed with my clients that when they learn how to relax, they became more emotionally receptive and intuitive. More connected with their emotions.

THE OUTCOME?

As your confidence and trust in your unconscious mind grows, you will find it easier to connect with your energy, to trust your intuition, and to COMMUNICATE effectively with others.

Energy flows where your attention goes. Energising your relationships rather than your negative thoughts, will have a ripple effect on your communication with others.

Creating a feel-good feeling, helping you perform better, feeling healthier and happier.

Now think about charismatic leaders you admire. What do they have in common?

They vibrate at such high energy levels that they connect with and stimulate the flow of others.

Overall feeling?

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!

So how about you give it a go?

It is your time to GROW.