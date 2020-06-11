Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why energy management becomes more important than managing our time?

The moment I mastered my energy management skill, I said goodbye to my long and draining ‘to do’ lists. It was like a breath of fresh air on the early summer morning.

By

Have you ever experienced living on a constant roller coaster with your mood swings?

 I used to be one of them.

 One day I felt like the whole world belongs to me and I was able to deliver great results, taking every opportunity to move forward in my business and the next day, I was doubting, questioning myself, and feeling how energy levels plummeted below zero.

 If you have similar episodes in life, it might be a good idea to do a very close energy audit.

After observing some of my successful friends and other people who inspire me, I noticed one specific thing, they are very conscious of their own energy and where it spreads.

 EVERY AREA IN LIFE- our health, our income, effective productivity, and everything that makes us happy depend on where we focus our energy.

 The BIGGEST influence on our wellbeing is people we spend time with and where our attention goes.

Another reason why our energy has a tendency to ’leak’ is that we carry lots of things in our heads and constantly think about unfinished projects, a phone call that we are avoiding to make, an uncomfortable conversation that we had some time ago.

The more we push it away, the more energy we are giving away. Often, those things are not even important anymore, but comfortably sitting in our head and consuming our energy.

A little warning. Our brain wants us to believe our lives and choices we make are not influenced by our environment or other people. If we look back into our past,  there might be some hints that we looked, behaved or maybe even lived differently and experienced something different from what we are experiencing at the moment only because we were surrounded by other environments.

This also can be an amazing reflection of how far we have come, only forgot about it.

 And if I ask you how your perfect future looks like, you might start to see yourself in a different location again to where you are now, being surrounded by different people and you look and even walk differently.

You might start noticing other interesting changes within you, maybe you feel calmer, more relaxed or perhaps you feel energised and more excited about what life has for you. You might notice how much more effective your days have become and you do something new that brings you better results and makes you feel complete.

And this is not a dream, all this can be achieved or at least improved if you start to pay closer attention to where your thoughts and energy are focused.

 If you feel drained and exhausted ask yourself what really affects you at the moment in your life and what simple steps can be made to start changing it.

 Often, only by making a conscious decision to focus on something that really matters is a huge step toward.

I can assure you, with some practice, it will become second nature to manage your own energy.

Soon, without realising, you will start to make unconscious choices that will bring you much better results and so much more inner satisfaction.

 If we could implement our energy audit regularly and create an energy management habit, we would be living in a much happier environment.

 The moment I mastered my energy management skill, I said goodbye to my long and draining ‘to do’ lists. It was like a breath of fresh air on the early summer morning.

 I created the space for the things that brought me results and what made me happy.

And you will be amazed at how easy it can be achieved once you start making conscious choices to eliminate what is not serving you.

Jurgita Kaspare, Soft Skills Sales Trainer

Hi, I am Jurgita. I am a Corporate Soft Skills Sales trainer. I work with Individuals, Businesses and Corporations.

I support my clients in business growth and reaching their financial goals.  I help employees to better communication skills and boost their self- confidence. These vital skills lead to higher numbers in sales, effective productivity and a positive effect on overall wellbeing.

My formula for success in business is all about people, personal growth, passion for product or service and communications skills combined with effective business strategies.

The financial growth or expansion within the businesses creates a huge positive transformation on a personal level as well.

My main driving force is to witness others growing and succeeding.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became the President of GAF Energy” With Martin DeBono

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

5 Steps to Handling Everything with Less Stress

by Sarah Deane
Community//

How to get more energy by focusing on your purpose…

by Leanne Spencer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.