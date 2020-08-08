Why Dubai is a great honeymoon destination

Dubai is a favorite of all including newly-weds and romantic couples. This pleasant sunshine Arabian city offers a big chunk of everything that a couple seeks in their dream honeymoon. But if you’re still skeptical or looking for more reasons to honeymoon in Dubai, just read on!

There is romance at its every turn

This graceful city has everything that inspires love, passion, and of course, romance. Even a relaxed walk hand-in-hand along its malls, waterfront promenade or stylish boulevards is enough to ignite your senses and imaginations. Whether you choose to gaze over its glitzy sights, watch a sensational live show (mainly La Perle by Dragone), or just wander around the history-steeped streets and ancient structures (across Bastakiya Quarter), you can be assured that there is always something romantic and charming around the next corner while you’re in Dubai.

Breathtaking Sights & Experiences

Image courtesy of pixabay

More than 16 million visitors flock to Dubai (per year) for not a few but several exciting reasons. And top among them is its mix of glamorous sights, mindblowing entertainment shows, and enormous amount of leisure activities. So Dubai is an absolute destination for any couple willing to experience a world of opportunities on their much awaited honeymoon.

Dubai, after all, is a world-class city ruled by the realm of superlatives! Ascend to the observation deck at the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa), check out the biggest of its kind Dubai Mall, watch the strikingly choreographed Dubai Fountain show, drive around the palm-shaped Palm Jumeirah Islands, see the one of its kind Dubai Miracle Garden, and visit the Dubai Frame – they all come with ample photo ops and promise you a romantic experience like no other.

Endless possibilities to Get Active

Image courtesy of flickr

If heart-stopping actions and thrill are inevitable to fuel your romantic trip, Dubai fortunately has tons of options in the form of water sports, indoor escape rooms, and mostly theme parks (particularly IMG Worlds of Adventure, Ski Dubai, and Dubai Parks and Resorts with three theme parks and a water park). But if you both want to take your penchant for adrenaline and fun to next level, Dubai has on offer the most extreme and wildest options.

Enjoy a helicopter ride or take a hot air balloon ride over the protected Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve or choose a sea plane tour or the exciting skydive adventure to absorb in the aerial views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Creek etc. which cannot be matched by any other sightseeing experience in Dubai. What’s more; you can try the fastest of its kind XDubai Slingshot or even fly together like a superman with XLine Dubai – the world’s longest urban zipline ride.

Royal Treatment

Image courtesy of pixabay

From Burj Al Arab and Atlantis, The Pam to Madinat Jumeirah, majority of hotels and resorts in Dubai offer an experience that you’ve never sensed before. You’ll feel cossetted and well taken care of, even your slightest of desires being fulfilled with heartfelt generosity. Of many similar options out there, Bab Al Shams, blissfully isolated amongst the deep expanses of Dubai’s alluring dunes, is effortlessly charming. Take part in many experiences like falconry, desert safari, camel riding etc. They not only offer you some intimate moments together but also let you acquaint yourself with the region’s arty and traditional side. Moreover, give your romance a boost, as you watch the splendid desert sunrise and sunset views straight from your luxury-clad suite or room.

Romantic Cruise

Image courtesy by me

Couples looking for the perfect milieu to refresh and celebrate their special moments should definitely go for a dinner dhow cruise along the Dubai Creek or Dubai Marina. Tuck into a delicious multi-course meal within an intimate ambience, as your traditional dhow opens up to uninterrupted glorious views of Dubai’s both modern-age and traditional structures. Not to mention, it is quite an experience beyond words to drift out onto the shimmering waters, hand in hand with your beloved, and marvel at the city’s top sights, making it one of the most romantic things to do in Dubai.

Untouched Desert

Image courtesy by me

For couples who want to reconnect with nature or just want to get away from all, the desert landscape surrounding the city offers the ideal backdrop to invigorate their romance and love for each other in a soulful ambience. Just 30 to 40 minutes away, its raw wilderness, the everlasting golden sands, and the humbling setting all assure you of an outing that’s absolutely out of the world. To best experience this, go on an overnight desert safari Dubai. Apart from a blend of exhilarating dune bash, Bedouin campsite visits, and exciting cultural activities, this desert safari allows for an unforgettable nocturnal adventure with camping facilities arranged under the desert skies.

Pristine Beaches

Image courtesy of pixabay

Its location along Arabian Gulf makes it a beach lovers’ paradise. Yes, the city is bestowed with an array of beaches to add to your honeymoon in Dubai. Snap insta-worthy clicks against Burj Al Arab at Umm Suqeim Beach, visit the vibrant Kite Beach, plan a picnic at Al Mamzar Beach or hit the trendiest ever La Mer Beach, among others. Each of Dubai’s beaches is immaculately maintained and its cool ambience with crystal waters offers the right balance of fun, romance and relaxation.

Dreamy nightlife

Image courtesy of pixabay

Honeymooners who love to get wild or party hard would never by dissatisfied by the exuberant side of Dubai’s nightlife. From Cavalli Club, Drai’s Dubai and People by Crystal to the Secret Room and WHITE Dubai, there are several swanky nightclubs, pubs etc in Dubai where you can dance and party your night away. They are mostly within a hotel and feature high energy world-class DJ performance. But if it’s just two-of-us-time you need after the sun sets in, consider a quiet night out or reserve a table with a view at one of the region’s dreamiest spots like Thiptara (overlooking Dubai Fountain Show), Palm Avenue (at Waldorf Astoria Dubai), and Pierchic (popular for its elegant, over-the-water dining experience).

Extensive Shopping Options

Image courtesy of flickr

Giving a special gift to your spouse is a sure-fire way to add a generous bout of romance and love in your honeymoon. You’re in Dubai means you can be certain that you’ll never run out of gift ideas here. Whether your beloved is brand conscious, crazy about high street fashion, or one who loves to collect unique jewelry or souvenirs, Dubai’s mix of mega malls, traditional and dedicated shopping avenues makes sure that you both would find everything to surprise each other. If you’re serious about shopping, don’t miss the annual one-month long DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival) and seasonal venues such as Global Village.

Conclusion

Precisely, there is something exciting for every couple traveling to Dubai. And a bit of planning with an experienced travel planner by your side, will allow you for a romantic holiday of a lifetime with the most precious moments to treasure forever.