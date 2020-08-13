Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Don’t We Openly Discuss Our Finances?

Money is a sensitive topic, and often we speak of our finances in hushed tones. The problem with this is that too many people grow into adulthood without having proper financial literacy or understanding how to avoid heavy debt. Before they can stand on their own two feet, they’re buried in bills, loans, and credit card debt that they can’t get out from.

Jasmine, Founder of Queen Jazz Reigns
So, how does one learn to dig out from the mess that overwhelming finances cause? Often, the best way to learn is to seek out somebody who has been in your shoes and understands how to get out. There’s no shame in having debt like so many would tell you. But, by having the ability to get out of debt, you’ll have the freedom to live a better life. Jasmine of Queen Jazz Reigns has been where you are and has a blueprint to help you get out of the hole you’ve dug.

She’s struggled, learned to make changes, and now wants to help other people struggling to find their way to clear their financial challenges. With the right information, you’ll have a clearer picture of what you need to do, how to create a budget in a way that works for you, and how to chip away at your financial burden.

Financial Literacy and Debt

Financial literacy is often overlooked as teens blossom into adulthood. They leave school with a wall of debt and no way to get out of it. Worse, nobody took the time to help them explain how the finite details work, so you end up digging yourself deeper and deeper.

Jasmine, the founder of Queen Jazz Reigns, has a driving passion to help people find clarity in their finances, learn about saving, investing, and lowering their debt. Her goal is to help as many people as possible find financial freedom.

She works hard between having a family, a full-time job, and her side business of helping others. She says time management is her largest challenge, but the rewards of seeing her business grow have been worth it. Ideally, she’ll focus on serving others full-time as her business grows. In understanding the changes that needed to be made in her life, she took control back and knew she’d found the answer.

Gain Financial Independence

You can gain financial independence. There will be days that are harder than others. That’s okay. What she wants people to know is that there will be times you feel like quitting, but take a step back, a deep breath, and go at it again. You’ll come back stronger. One of the keys to successfully helping clients is in being there for them. She follows up with them because while the initial momentum is important, continuing the journey is vital.

She reminds life isn’t a competition. Do the things you’re able to live your best life. She’s proudly tackled her own debt and made a change in her life. You can make a change in yours, too. Jasmine is confident that by having the right tools and knowledge, you’ll be able to turn things around. Reach out to her today, if you’d like more help with your finances and getting them under control. It’s time to gain financial independence.

