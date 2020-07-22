Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Don’t We Just Say NO?

We’ve seen the statement: “No is a sentence”. For most women, the word “no” is barely a part of our vocabulary, least of all when it counts. If you’re just a girl who can’t say no, I’m right there with you. I’ve been thinking a lot about why it’s hard to simply say no. No […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

We’ve seen the statement: “No is a sentence”. For most women, the word “no” is barely a part of our vocabulary, least of all when it counts.

If you’re just a girl who can’t say no, I’m right there with you. I’ve been thinking a lot about why it’s hard to simply say no. No disclaimers, no explanations, just plain old “no.” I’ve reviewed my history with saying no, and it saddens me to say that it was mostly said when I was protecting my virtue as a teen. Even then, it was couched with excuses, platitudes and reasons. Other than physical protection, “No! Don’t hurt me!” or concern for property, “No! That’s mine,” we HATE to say no. Our mommies taught us to be agreeable and helpful. We say “yes, of course” before we have even made a decision. Why doesn’t this happen to men?

Men have no problem saying no. I listen to men, especially when talking to other guys and their “no” answer is definitive. It’s final. The most you’ll get is a maximum of 5 or 6 words:

“No man, sorry, can’t do it.”

“Can’t go, I’ve got plans.”

“Nope, I’m busy.”

“No dude, another time.”

WHAT??? That’s it? And here’s the thing, their buddies ACCEPT those answers. They may say, “You sure?” “Yeah” is the reply. And that’s IT. In fact, a guy might throw this one at you:

“No, I don’t want to.”

Hold on…you don’t WANT to? Since when does that matter? But why should this be offensive or wrong? It’s a fact. How many times do we agree to do things we don’t want to do just to be nice? I’m not talking about obligations, like work, major family events, etc. I’m talking about game night with the neighbors, another happy hour with the girls…things that are, well, skippable.

The first time I realized “not wanting to” was a valid response was when I asked my guy to accompany me somewhere, like the mall. He said, “Baby, I don’t want to.” Incredulous, wide-eyed and stunned into silence, I had no idea where to go with that answer. Was it about me? (of course that was my first thought) I realized when he continued folding his laundry that it wasn’t personal. It had nothing to do with me, or not wanting to spend time together. He hates the mall. He doesn’t want to go there. What a revelation. You can say ‘no thanks, don’t want to” without being struck by lightning. I use it on him – sparingly…I’m still working up to it, but it’s remarkably freeing to just say no because you’d rather do something else, or nothing at all.

Maybe part of the problem is that our fellow women won’t take no for an answer. “Oh no! Why not?”. Yikes…now what? We go through the list of ready-made excuses, pick one and hope it suffices. It usually doesn’t. A host of helpful ways to solve your fake predicament come flowing from our counterparts. If you do end up sticking to your decision to say no, you’ve deflected so much assistance and created such a broad background story you wish you had taken notes.

If we are going to learn to refuse, we need to give each other a break. No means no. Even when it’s NOT about sex. Why can’t we gals just accept no as an answer? Because we “feel bad”. People “need us”. UGH. We need to get out of our own way, sisters! And it starts with each one of us. Next time one of your girls says no to an outing, a favor or anything else, let’s make a pact to say, “Ok- maybe next time”, or “You sure?” and stop there. Let’s not guilt, coerce or cajole. If we can get this rolling socially, maybe we can help each other be more decisive in work, in parenting and in our marriages when necessary. Let’s pass this on to our daughters. Imagine how much happier they’ll be when they say no to the extra night at the book fair or the date they’d rather skip.

For more on women’s empowerment, visit me at JoyfulforLife!

Finding Joy in the Strength Within You

Connie Pantin, Life Coach, CLC

Experienced Life Coaching Professional

There very few life transitions  women go through that I haven't experienced first hand. I'm a working mother of five successful young adults.   I’ve been married and divorced, raised a family mostly as a single mom, re-entered the workforce and sent my kids off to college.  I know just how daunting these challenges can be.

Through all these changes, I found joy in the strength I gained through taking control of my life.

Some transitions throw obstacles in your path. I work with my clients to thrive through transitions to adulthood, marriage, parenthood, divorce or whatever else comes their way.  Let me help you find joy in your inner strength and develop the tools to overcome the issues standing in the way of your goals. Get in touch today to see what I can do for you.

Accredited by the National Association of Certified Coaches

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Hafiez Razali/Getty Images
Wisdom//

The One Word You Should Stop Saying to Boost Your Confidence and Success

by Rebecca Muller
Community//

Why (and How) I Stopped Apologizing at Work

by InHerSight
Community//

Leaning Back vs Leaning In

by Abigail Rogado

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.